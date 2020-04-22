Join Orlando Weekly Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

click to enlarge Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction'

Photo courtesy Netflix

Chris Hemsworth in 'Extraction'

On small screens this week: New movies from Chris Hemsworth, Mindy Kaling, Hugh Jackman and a buncha Vikings 

Premieres Wednesday: Absurd Planet — A recurring feature on Wired becomes a documentary series about wacky animal behavior. Silly voices and narration from Mother Nature herself make this a must-see if you've been searching for that sweet spot between NOVA and Jerry Lewis. (Netflix)

Circus of Books — Documentary filmmaker Rachel Mason pays tribute to her parents, a straight Jewish couple who ran the biggest gay porn store in Los Angeles. It's a living! (Netflix)

The Plagues of Breslau — The serial killer in this Polish thriller has to make do with replicating the plagues of the 18th century, because Kevin Spacey already used up the seven deadly sins. (And I'm talking about off screen, not on.) (Netflix)

Win the Wilderness — A reality competition series in which intrepid Brits show off their survival skills. The prize? A house in the Alaskan wilderness to live in. Second prize? Two houses in the Alaskan wilderness to live in. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: After Life: Season 2 — Since celebrities can't gather in large groups right now to be shamed by Ricky Gervais, he's back with six more episodes of his acclaimed series about a grieving widower. The hook this season is that Gervais' Tony is trying to be kind instead of acerbic to the people he meets. "Don't mess with a winning formula," mutters Garth Brooks, putting his Chris Gaines wig up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. (Netflix)

Extraction — This should almost make you feel like the multiplexes are still open: a brand-new action feature starring A-lister Chris Hemsworth, written by one of the Russo brothers and directed by the guy who did the stunts for Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame. Hemsworth plays a mercenary who has to rescue the daughter of a drug lord from kidnappers. Hope he's up for it, because last I saw, he was kind of fat and drunk. (Netflix)

Premieres Saturday: Bad Education — From last year's Toronto International Film Festival comes a comedy-drama starring Hugh Jackman as Frank Tassone, the Long Island school superintendent who embezzled millions while helping his students get into good colleges. His assistant is played by Allison Janney, because Lori Loughlin was sort of busy. (HBO)

Premieres Sunday: The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — Expect more military maneuvering and chest-beating about birthrights in this latest season of historical drama based on the writings of Bernard Cornwell. Can the Danes keep it together? Will the Saxons find the right angle? (Netflix)

Premieres Monday: Never Have I Ever — Mindy Kaling remembers high school with this series about an Indian-American dork who's looking for a fella to pop her mango. A fun game you can play at home: trying to figure out which, if any, character is based on B.J. Novak. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday: Autism: The Sequel — Twelve years later, find out what happened to the cast of the Emmy-winning doc Autism: The Musical. How is adult life treating the kids we got to know last time? And is Michael Apted kicking himself for missing out on a potential side hustle? (HBO)

