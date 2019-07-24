On Screens in Orlando: 'The Farewell,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' and more 

Opening this week: The Farewell "The Asian audience always shows up," exhibitors sighed in relief when The Farewell opened to massive success in New York and L.A. two weeks ago. But we can forgive them that broad (and kinda racist, really) analysis: They're just thrilled this comedy-drama based on the true-life experiences of Chinese-American filmmaker Lulu Wang doesn't appear to be aping the death spiral of summer 2019's other indie flicks. Rapturous reviews lend extra hope that The Farewell will be a hit in markets where "the Chinese experience" mostly means a Friday night out with the squad at P.F. Chang's. In the story, a family stages a wedding as an excuse to visit their grandmother, whose terminal illness they have elected to not tell her about. See, I remember when the reason you faked a marriage was to get a juicy raise out of your boss. But I guess the sitcoms and movies I grew up on didn't adequately reflect the Chinese experience. Hey, you gonna finish that lettuce wrap? (PG; opens Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood When it comes to depicting bad artistic judgment, little tops that old SNL sketch in which Harry Shearer and Paul Shaffer pitch a stage musical called Two Men – one of those men being Charles Manson. "How many fingers would you have if you lost one? Nine!" sings Garrett Morris, crazed to a degree only kitsch can fully embody. I flash back to that sketch every time I see or read something about Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which the hand of fate moves a down-on-his-luck TV actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) ever further into the orbit of the Manson family murders. Wow, really? Thank God Tarantino has never shown a predisposition toward poor taste. I mean, it isn't as if this very movie was originally going to be released on the 50th anniversary of the murders themselves and then moved up for "undisclosed reasons." Oh wait, that's exactly what happened. I guess you could go blue in the face trying to convince some people that life and death are real things, and thus deserving of slightly higher respect than that which we afford stupid movies and TV shows. But that ship sailed long ago, brother. Instead, try not to be unsettled when you realize that Hollywood is Tarantino's ninth film. See what I'm getting at? Nine movies. Nine fingers if you lost one. As Morris sang, "It's coming your way. And it's not going to be good." (R)

Also playing: Maiden The year 1989 is the setting for this documentary about an all-female yachting team that defied sexist convention to compete in the prestigious Whitbread Round the World Race. Filmmaker Alex Holmes was previously responsible for Stop at Nothing: The Lance Armstrong Story, which means his oeuvre may boast the lowest testicle count in docs. (Oh, sure. Like Lance Armstrong deserves our sympathy.) (PG; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)