On Orlando screens this week: 'Richard Jewell,' 'Jumanji,' 'In Fabric' and more 

Opening this week:

Black Christmas The seminal sorority slasher flick gets its second remake in 13 years. This one's being positioned as more of an empowerment fable, with brave would-be victims turning the tables on their pursuer. Right, and Pearl Harbor was about indestructible battleships that refused to take any guff from the Japanese. (R)

Jumanji: The Next Level Four Jumanji-related movies might seem like the most profit Hollywood has ever eked out of an inanimate plaything. But remember, Joey Heatherton worked pretty consistently. With its latest installment, the franchise hasn't elected to modernize itself the way the previous one did by upgrading the titular activity from a board game to a video game – which is a shame, because I was looking forward to seeing Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan navigate a Jumanji environment injected straight into the human retina. (PG-13)

Richard Jewell So we let them make a movie about Tonya Harding, and now we're apparently going to suffer the attempted rehabilitation of another '90s footnote every awards season. But really, Richard Jewell? The guy who was "unfairly" persecuted by the feds because he was stupid enough to announce he was going to be a hero at the Olympics? Sorry, I think I left my sympathy in my other pants. Coming next year: a moral reappraisal of Joey Buttafuoco, by Todd Phillips. (R)

The Two Popes Stars Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce re-enact the dramatic transition between the last two pontiffs. (As you'll recall, Pope Benedict stepped down, freeing him to accept a position as the lead singer of Ghost.) (PG-13; tentatively scheduled to open Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Also playing:

Hold On This faith-based film about a talented church singer includes a supporting performance by Flavor Flav as a cop. Yes, that's a real sentence describing an objective reality. I didn't just cut up pieces of paper and put them back together like William Burroughs. (PG-13; playing at Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX and Regal Oviedo Mall)

Honey Boy Shia LaBeouf wrote and stars in the autobiographical tale of a child star's fractious relationship with his abusive dad. The project began as a therapy exercise for LaBeouf while he was in rehab. Hey, how about making amends for Kingdom of the Crystal Skull? (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX and Regal Oviedo Mall and AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24)

In Fabric You have until Thursday to check out this horror flick about a red dress that rains down unspeakable evil on the woman who buys it from a department store. After that, it's back to Wish for ya. (R; playing at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Rising Free Another faith flick, this one a period piece about a Native American woman who finds shelter in the home of some Civil War veterans. Gotta love those white people: They really know how to protect you from white people. (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

