April 15, 2020

Prato's version of cacio e pepe

On 407 Day, curbside pickup from Prato and a seasonal soup from Seasons 52 

By

It was #407Day, a social media initiative devised by Visit Orlando and Orange County to support local restaurants on April 7 (4/07), and for whatever reason, Prato in Winter Park came to mind. Maybe it was because these days we all find ourselves in a slow food movement of a sort completely different to the one centered in Prato, Italy. I don't know, but given the queue of cars I experienced during the Great American Takeout a couple of weeks prior, I fully expected a slow car movement on brick-lined Park Avenue.

Not so. Just one car idled in front of me before the friendly chap dropped a bag containing Prato's famous meatballs, egg rigatoni with lamb bolognese, cauliflower soup, strawberry shortcake and a rich, luxe Amarone procured at half-price. You'd be hard-pressed to find better meatballs in the city, seriously. Both the rigatoni and the shortcake couldn't have been more gratifying. The cauliflower soup? Hmm, I guess I didn't really have a taste for it, but then I remembered a tub of asparagus soup I'd picked up from Seasons 52 a few days earlier.

Seasons 52 – now there's a blast from the past, right? Anyway, I reheated the green soup and immediately regretted not slurping it on the day I picked it up. Seasonality is as big a part of the slow food movement as it is of Seasons 52's ethos, and asparagus? Well, 'tis the season.

(Prato, 124 N. Park Ave., Winter Park, 407-262-0050, prato-wp.com; Seasons 52, 7700 W. Sand Lake Road, 407-354-5212, also 463 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, 407-767-1252, seasons52.com)

This story appears in the April 15, 2020, print edition of Orlando Weekly.

