Not looking forward to the cooking marathon that is Thanksgiving dinner? Let the Orlando pros handle it 

Don't spend your precious time off from work (if you're lucky enough to get any) cooking a massive dinner unless you really, really want to. If you aren't up for it, escape to one of these local restaurants and let them wrestle the turkey, peel the potatoes, and oh yeah: do the dishes.

1921 Mount Dora

142 E. Fourth Ave., Mount Dora, 352-385-1921 1921 Mount Dora is open Thanksgiving Day from noon forward serving a traditional dinner of stuffed smoked turkey or citrus-honey glazed ham with milk buns, green beans, cornbread stuffing, and candied pumpkin with cranberries for $55 per person. Reserve now by calling 352-385-1921. Last seating at 6 p.m. (1921mountdora.com)

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Multiple locations "The Pilgrim" has landed at 4 Rivers Smokehouse in all its Thanksgiving season glory. Gobble-gobble up this John Rivers Original sandwich stuffed with smoked turkey, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, and 4R cranberry chutney until Nov. 30. 4 Rivers is also catering to all your Thanksgiving needs with classics like whole smoked turkeys, boneless leg of lamb and prime rib. Nov. 23 is the last day for orders, so hustle over to their website to place your orders. (4rsmokehouse.com)

The Alfond Inn

300 E. New England Ave., Winter Park, 407-708-9413

The Alfond Inn's annual Thanksgiving Feast features roasted whole turkey with cranberry sauce, herb and garlic-stuffed prime rib with horseradish, Parmesan-crusted salmon with rustic tomato sauce, or grilled chicken and mushroom ragout as the main course choices. It'll cost $69 per person, $29 per child ages 5-12, and children 4 and younger receive complimentary meals. Seating happens in two waves at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; reserve at the website. (thealfondinn.com)

Canvas Restaurant & Market

13615 Sachs Ave., 407-313-7800

This Lake Nona restaurant is offering a three-course Thanksgiving special, plus a children's special. You'll have the choice between cider-brined slow roasted turkey with house-made sausage stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, green beans, citrus cranberry sauce and turkey gravy for $32 per adult and $12 per child, or chili-rubbed Australian Wagyu strip steak with butternut squash hash, corn, black beans and avocado crema for $70. Each holiday appetizer and salad comes with a wine pairing as well. (canvaslakenona.com)

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen

6967 Lake Nona Blvd., 407-955-4340

Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen is open 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Their menu offers two entrée specials – turkey roulade for $15 or lamb tenderloin for $23 – plus three shareable side-dish specials: butternut squash mousse for $11, triple butter mashed potatoes for $9 and brioche stuffing for $7. The two dessert specials, mini apple pies and pumpkin cheesecake, are available beyond Thanksgiving until Dec. 1. (chromalakenona.com)

DoveCote

390 N. Orange Ave., 407-930-1700

DoveCote is offering a buffet-style Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Enjoy their Dutch Valley turkey or DoveCote honey-glazed ham with apricot and sage cornbread, cranberry and dried cherry relish, buttermilk whipped Yukon gold potatoes and Brussels sprouts on the side. They also serve a variety of holiday appetizers and desserts, starting at $59.95 per adult and $29.95 for kids 3-11 years old. Or order takeout dinner for four, $129. (dovecoteorlando.com)

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

9150 International Drive, 407-351-5074

Del Frisco's is serving a slow-roasted turkey breast meal for $49 per person on Thanksgiving Day. Choose between butternut squash soup or harvest salad for an appetizer, and pumpkin cheesecake or pecan pie à la mode for dessert. Make reservations on the website. (delfriscos.com)

The Edison

1570 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-560-9288

The Edison's prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu includes all the classic comfort foods, from homemade stuffing to glazed baby carrots to fresh cranberry chutney. Seatings are available all day for $32, or $19 for kids 9 and under. (theedisonfla.com)

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

8282 International Drive, 407-370-0711

This internationally renowned churrasco restaurant offers a unique Thanksgiving menu including specials like turkey au jus and cranberry relish, in addition to their fire-roasted meats and Market Table offerings. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and reservations can be made on their website. (fogodechao.com)

Raglan Road

1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-938-0300

This Irish pub and restaurant serves butter-and-herb roasted turkey with traditional turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, bacon-roasted Brussels sprouts; apple, sage and sweet onion stuffing; and cranberry and plum chutney on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. through 11 p.m. This feast is $28 for adults and $14 for kids. Live performances start at 4:30 p.m. (raglanroad.com)

Maria & Enzo's

1560 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-560-8466

Try Thanksgiving dinner with the flavors of Italy at Maria & Enzo's in Disney Springs. They are serving ricotta gnudi with turkey Bolognese, Parmesan cream and charred lemon gremolata for $27. (patinagroup.com/maria-enzos)

Enzo's Hideaway

1560 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-560-3696

This Disney Springs tunnel bar and restaurant serves turkey sausage carbonara over pappardelle with roasted winter squash, toasted garlic and rapini for $27, and for dessert, pumpkin panna cotta with spiced chocolate crumbs, mandarin orange and creamy cinnamon gelato, $11. (patinagroup.com/enzos-hideaway)

Margaritaville Cottages

8000 Fins Up Circle, Kissimmee, 407-479-0950

Eat a family-style Thanksgiving dinner in an island-inspired cottage at Margaritaville Resort Orlando. They are offering a meal for five to seven people that includes a 16- to 18-pound roasted turkey, butternut squash, soup, creamed corn, cornbread, roasted root vegetable salad, sweet potato casserole, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts with bacon, green beans amandine, roasted baby carrots, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce, with a choice of pumpkin pie or apple pie for dessert, for $169.95. Visit the website to book. (margaritavilleresortorlando.com)

Terralina Crafted Italian

1650 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-934-8888

The Disney Springs restaurant serves Thanksgiving specialties from 11:30 a.m. through 11 p.m. The feast offers herb-roasted turkey breast, pancetta and apple stuffing, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, green beans, cranberry relish and rosemary pan gravy. Dinner is $33 per adult, or $16 for children. (disneyworld.disney.go.com)

STK Orlando

1580 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-917-7440

This Disney Springs rooftop restaurant serves a special holiday menu: roasted turkey with chestnut-cornbread stuffing, green beans, baked sweet potato, Yukon gold potatoes, old-school gravy and cranberry-orange chutney for $42 per adult and $16 per child. (Regular menu offerings are also available.) For dessert, there's a choice of pies available for $12. (stksteakhouse.com/venues/orlando)

The Ravenous Pig

565 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park, 407-628-2333

The Ravenous Pig is featuring Thanksgiving baskets filled with everything you need ready to heat up for a quick holiday dinner. Get a whole turkey for $45 or just the turkey breast for $20. Sides cost $15 each, including stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and green beans; add a pumpkin pie to the basket for $24. Monday, Nov. 25, is the last day to order a basket. To order, call 407-628-2333. (theravenouspig.com)

Taverna Opa Orlando

9101 International Drive, 407-351-8660

Dig into their $25 prix-fixe menu served on Thanksgiving day which features Greek favorites like meatballs, spanakopita, chicken kebabs, and loukoumades (Greek "doughnuts"). After feasting, enjoy watching live belly dancing performances. Seating is limited. Reserve your table at opaorlando.com.

Tapa Toro

8441 International Drive, 407-226-2929

Tapa Toro's Thanksgiving menu is priced at $27 per person. Start with a couscous salad with roasted butternut squash, cranberries, pepitas, jamon serrano, mixed greens and sherry vinaigrette. Entree choices are herb-roasted chicken or Spanish "ratatouille," accompanied by roasted garlic potato puree with romesco sauce and pumpkin pecan pie for dessert. (tapatoro.restaurant)

Mia's Italian Kitchen

8717 International Drive, 407-601-7130

Mia's Italian Kitchen on I-Drive offers a three-course menu for $29 on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 8 p.m. First course options include buttercup squash gnocchi or a fall salad. Second course options include brick oven-roasted turkey breast, citrus-glazed roasted pork loin or mushroom Bolognese. And for dessert, you can pick pumpkin-ricotta cheesecake or apple-ricotta donuts. (miasitalian.com)

The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel

5800 Universal Blvd., 407-503-3463

The Kitchen is offering a lunch and dinner buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day featuring chef-carved meats like roasted country ham, smoked New York strip loin, and sage butter roasted turkey for $67 per adult, $24 per child (ages 3-9). There are also appearances from Universal Orlando characters, balloon artists, face-painters and magicians. For reservations call 407-503-3463. (universalorlando.com)

Swine & Sons

669 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park, 407-636-7601

Swine & Sons is offering a specialty Thanksgiving menu for preorder that features small-bite platters for $25 and larger ones for $63. Their charcuterie and cheese platters range from $40-$100 and their 12- to 14-pound smoked Joyce Farms turkey is $100. All orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 22, for pickup between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26-27. (swineandsons.com)

TooJay's Deli

Multiple locations

TooJay's is offering three different sizes of their Thanksgiving feast ($55.99-$114.99 with no sides, $99.99-$219.99 with sides). The traditional turkey dinner comes with mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy and fresh vegetables for $13.99 per person. Complete dinner and à la carte orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 25. (toojays.com)

Spencer's for Steaks & Chops

6001 Destination Parkway, 407-313-8625

If you're looking for a fancy Thanksgiving meal, Spencer's serves elevated takes on Thanksgiving staples from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 28. Prices start at $59 for adults and $25 for children 14 and under. With offerings like a traditional carving station serving roasted tomahawks, roasted turkey, maple bourbon roasted ham and rack of lamb, and sides like cornbread stuffing with duck confit and truffle or roasted sunchoke ragout, you'll want to hurry and make your reservations. (thehiltonorlando.com)

Wine Bar George

1610 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista, 407-490-1800

Enjoy a traditional turkey plate ($34 for adults, $16 for kids 9 and under), or their new Santa Carota Short Ribs ($39), paired with one of the 140 wine selections at Wine Bar George this year on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are available through OpenTable and Disney Dining. (winebargeorge.com)

Hemingway's at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress

1 Grand Cypress Blvd., 407-239-1234

Hemingway's Thanksgiving Day Prix Fixe Menu features a harvest salad, turkey with giblet pan gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted carrots with mushrooms and green beans, and pumpkin cheesecake for dessert. This Thanksgiving meal costs $49 per person and $24.50 per child under 12. Call 407-239-3854 for reservations or visit hemingwaysorlando.com.

Café Gauguin at Rosen Centre

9840 International Drive, 407-996-9840

The Thanksgiving Day buffet at Café Gauguin features fresh soups and salads, an antipasto display, and a seafood station with escabeche-marinated fried mahi with lemon and lime and lemon-basil shrimp salad. Traditional holiday dishes include roasted tom turkey, cornbread dressing and pecan glazed sweet yams, and Harry's Yuca Cake topped with Havana style braised pork, from Harry's Poolside Bar & Grill. It'll cost $53.95 per person and $19.95 per child ages 4-12. (rosencentre.com/dining)

– This story appears in the Nov. 20, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.