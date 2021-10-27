Non-Halloween things to do in Orlando, Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Madison Beer, ‘La Traviata,’ Taste of Orlando, Psychedelic Furs 

Our selections of the best stuff to do this week. Also check our list of Halloween events around Orlando.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Pre-Pre-FEST

Experience Gainesville's premier punk reunion in miniature with this waystation-as-concert featuring scores of FEST-bound bands taking over Uncle Lou's Will's and Dirty Laundry. 6 p.m., Will's Pub and Uncle Lou's, Mills Avenue, willspub.org, $10-$15.

Oct. 28–Nov. 4

Orlando Film Festival

The Orlando Film Festival returns to in-person programming with a packed roster of independent feature films, documentaries and shorts. CMX Plaza Cinema Cafe, 155 S. Orange Ave., offvirtual.com, prices vary per screening.

Friday, Oct. 29

The Medium and The Telephone

Two fully staged operas by Gian Carlo Menotti. 3 p.m. & 7 p.m., Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, $25.

Friday, Oct. 29

Porter Robinson

EDM star Robinson brings his "Nurture" tour to the outdoors Orlando Amphitheater, and word is he's really shining in these types of spaces. 8 p.m., Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $39.

click to enlarge photo via roystonlangdon.com

Royston Langdon opens for Psychedelic Furs at Hard Rock Live Saturday, Oct. 30

Friday-Sunday, Oct. 29-31

La Traviata

Conductor Stephanie Rhodes Russell makes her Opera Orlando debut with an updated take on Verdi's masterwork. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., operaorlando.org, $19-$129.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Orlando Oktoberfest

Oompah music, Bavarian food, German beer and chicken-dancing! Face it, tiger, this one's got it all. Noon, German American Society of Central Florida, 381 Orange Lane, Casselberry, orlandogermanclub.com, $5.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Psychedelic Furs

"Love My Way" comes Orlando's way as darkling new-wave stars the Psychedelic Furs return to the 407, with Spacehog's Royston Langdon opening. 8 p.m., Hard Rock Live, 6050 Universal Blvd., hardrock.com, $30.50.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Taste of Orlando

The 21st annual iteration of this family food festival featuring the delectable tastes of Waterford Lakes. A combo wristband available on the day of the event gets you unlimited beer samples from Bowigens Beer Co. during the fest, but only 250 will be sold. 3 p.m., Waterford Lakes Town Center, 413 N. Alafaya Trail, eventbrite.com, $5-$30.

Madison Beer plays House of Blues Tuesday, Nov. 2

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Madison Beer

YouTube sensation and singer-songwriter hits the stage to show she can pull it off IRL just as effortlessly. 8 p.m., House of Blues, Disney Springs, houseofblues.com, $32.50-$61.75.



THEATER

Nov. 2-7

Tootsie

Musical comedy based on Dustin Hoffman's gender-bending 1982 film brought you by Fairwinds Broadway. Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $44.50-$114.50.



Through Oct. 31

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow

One-man take on the supernatural misfortunes of Ichabod Crane. Orlando Repertory Theatre, 1001 E. Princeton St., orlandorep.com, $15-$35.

Through Oct. 31

Rent

Locals Celebration Theatre Co. take on this iconic musical juggernaut. Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., celebrationtheatreco.com, $14.75-$44.75.

Through Nov. 1

In the Heights

Blockbuster musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) comes to Winter Park via Breakthrough — in their brand-new Aloma Avenue home. Breakthrough Theatre, 6900 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, breakthroughtheatre.com, $25.

Through Nov. 20

Intimate Apparel

The life and loves (or lack thereof) of an African American lingerie seamstress and her clientele. Margeson Theater, Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St., orlandoshakes.org, $32-$56.