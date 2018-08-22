August 22, 2018 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge noblesmokesmanfb.jpg

Photo via the Noble Smokesman on Facebook

Noble Smokesman craft barbecue opens off South OBT, work progressing on Sonny Nguyen's two new spots, plus more in our weekly food roundup 

OPENINGS: Contemporary craft barbecue joint the Noble Smokesman has opened in an office park on Lake Ellenor Drive near OBT and Lancaster Road. The brisket is a specialty … The old North Quarter Tavern and Bar Room spaces on North Orange Avenue will soon give way to new concepts – City Pub and Bitters & BottlesBurgerim, specializing in mini burgers, will open on North Orange Avenue downtown next to Insomnia Cookies and Orange County Brewers. No opening date has been announced … Construction has finally begun on Sonny Nguyen’s Mills 50 Japanese pub/izakaya Tori Tori, while over in the Waterford Lakes Town Center, work is progressing on Nguyen’s other project – Domu Chibi Ramen. Both are expected to open this year … Bar 17 Bistro has opened inside Universal Orlando’s Aventura Hotel. The rooftop bar and grill offers “urban international” fare … Kalalou Caribbean Bar and Grill on South John Young Parkway near the Mall at Millenia celebrates its grand opening Aug. 31 … Knocker Tots, a veteran-owned and operated mobile food vendor, will soon serve its vegan tater tots around town … Lebanese resto Meza has finally opened in Baldwin Park.

CLOSINGS: Rustic Table, which replaced Park Station on Park Avenue in Winter Park, has shuttered … Le Pho, the fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Chase Plaza, has served its last bowl of soup.

NEWS: Rosen Hotels & Resorts will eliminate the use of plastic straws in its 26 hotel restaurants by 2019.

EVENTS: Top Chef Kenny Gilbert will join Rhys Gawlak (Swine & Sons) and Nick Sierputowski (Ravenous Pig) in an “End of Summer BBQ Roast” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Ravenous Pig. Call to reserve a table … La Tomatina, the tomato-tossing festival in the Valencian town of Buñol, Spain, will be celebrated at Tapa Toro with a special eight-course chef’s table dinner Wednesday, Aug. 29. Cost is $89 plus tax and tip … The 2018 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival gets underway Thursday, Aug. 30, and runs through Nov. 12 … The Edison hosts "A Gatsby Evening," a swanky 1920s-era party, Sunday, Sept. 2. In addition to the live entertainment, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and Moet Champagne will be offered. Doors open at 7 p.m. and cost is $75.

