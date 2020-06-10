Click here for the 2020 Best of Orlando® Readers Poll ballot!

Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

click to enlarge 1st-cereus_matthewmonczka2.jpeg

Photo by Matthew Monczka

Photos of the most magnificent night-blooming cereus in Orlando 

She's known as Queen Weltin to the locals who gather once a year (or so) to worship.

The night-blooming cereus, aka Cereus grandiflorus, is a flowering, climbing cactus common in tropical areas, where it's treasured for its fragrant and fleeting beauty. (Flowers bloom just once a year, after nightfall, and are often wilted or gone by the next morning.)

There are fine specimens to be found in public throughout Orlando, including a whopper at Mead Botanical Garden, and proud plant parents throughout the region are known to post snaps of their backyard babies when their annual blooms appear. The plant has even inspired its own local Facebook group, "Night-blooming cereus of Orlando," with more than a thousand members.

But there's one to rule them all – the overwhelming mass of cereus vines on a tree at the corner of Weltin Street and Hardy Avenue is such a wonder that she's been named "Queen Weltin" by the dedicated petal-peepers who anticipate her bloom every spring.

As group admin Charlotte Vernhes warns, Queen Weltin is on private property – so don't trespass. (Most are willing to worship from behind the fence, some posing for selfies with the Queen.) And if there are any realtors reading: Many members of the group are concerned that the house is in foreclosure, and worry that new owners might take down the tree.

We launched a friendly competition among members of the group for the best photo of the blooms this year. Here are the top four winners as voted upon by the group, plus another few entries that, among them, capture the breadth and height of the Queen as well as her sweet power, what a friend recently called "a sugar cube in this bitter cup." We could all use a sip or two of that.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL 'TIPSO' LOTHROP
  • Photo by Michael 'Tipso' Lothrop

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MATTHEW MONCZKA
  • Photo by Matthew Monczka

click to enlarge PHOTO BY CICELY SCHEINER
  • Photo by Cicely Scheiner

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ERIN HEARN
  • Photo by Erin Hearn

click to enlarge PHOTO BY LEIF BOMAN
  • Photo by Leif Boman

click to enlarge PHOTO BY HEATHER ROBERTS
  • Photo by Heather Roberts

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

