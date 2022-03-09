Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 09, 2022

Immersion at London House by Chef Rikku

photo by Rob Bartlett

Immersion at London House by Chef Rikku

Newly opened in Orlando: Las Vegas-based Korean joint Kang's Kitchen, Patisserie Bon Beurre, Alebrije Mexican Grill + Tequila Bar 

Plus more Orlando food news

By

OPENINGS: Camille, chef Tang Phan's dazzling French-Vietnamese chef's tasting concept currently at the Neighbors, will go brick-and-mortar toward the end of the year. A specific location hasn't been officially announced, but we can tell you that it'll be near East End Market ... Bread & Wine, a breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night spot serving gourmet delights, has opened downtown at 131 N. Orange Ave. The place stays open until 2 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday ... London House, the private, members-only club in Dr. Phillips, will open Immersion at London House by Chef Rikku, a tasting menu concept April 2 ... Las Vegas-based Korean joint Kang's Kitchen has opened near Lotte Plaza Market at 800 S. John Young Parkway ... This summer, Team Market Group will open Taco Kat in the old Cleo's Lounge and Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club in the old Colonial Lanes building. The latter will also feature a second location of the Robinson Room. Next year, the group will open live-fire restaurant Eastwood on Mills Avenue ... Look for upscale, late-night social lounge The Moderne to serve Asian-inspired tapas and craft cocktails in the space next to Tasty Wok this fall ... Patisserie Bon Beurre, a wholesale baker, has opened at 110 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry, but they do have a retail counter offering quite a few of their pastries for sale ...

Hawaiian restaurant Honolulu Harry's will open in the coming weeks on the ground floor of the Wellesley Condos in College Park ... SoFresh, a healthy lifestyle brand offering everything from rice bowls to quesadillas, has opened in the Springs Plaza in Longwood ... Pho 813, from the same owner of the soon-to-open YH seafood Club in Dr. Phillips, has opened in the old Pei Wei space at 4724 Millenia Plaza Way ... An upscale cantina has just opened on South French Avenue in Sanford called Alebrije Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar.

NEWS & EVENTS: The Mighty St. Patrick's Festival runs March 11-17 at Raglan Road in Disney Springs, featuring Irish bands and dancers. On March 17, the restaurant will open at 11 a.m. with a $20 cover charge for guests 18 and older ... Daawat the Experience, a South Asian/East African–inspired monthly pop-up, will stage its next dinner Saturday, March 19. The dinner includes a mocktail, hors d'oeuvre, appetizers, four family-style mains, dessert and chai. Cost is $85. Visit daawattheexperience.com for more ... On March 27, Bruno Zacchini of Pizza Bruno will host a pasta-making class at the House on Lang. Attendees will learn to make numerous pastas and pasta dishes. Tickets are $75 ($100 with wine pairing). Visit houseonlang.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]

