New Year's Eve 2020 events in Orlando 

This year has presented those who cover local events with an unsolvable dilemma: On the one hand, it is utterly irresponsible and dangerous, not just to individuals but to everyone around them, to gather in groups during a pandemic. On the other, the small venues and businesses that make our city the vibrant place we love are suffering, and they're getting little or nothing in the way of assistance from our government (unlike the giant chains who seem to have cashed in on CARES funds first). And on the third (?), human contact is a very real need, and 100 percent abstinence has been proven time and again to be an unrealistic standard.

Ultimately, Orlando Weekly is a newspaper, not a spiritual guide. We are here to tell you what is happening in your city, not what you should or shouldn't do with your own life. Our readers are adults who are able to make their own decisions, weigh the consequences, and accept them — as is our staff. Please assess your own risk and your own ethics, and do what you can to mitigate and make good choices. We're asking, not telling. :)

Basscrush New Year's Eve Modestep and friends put on an evening of dubstep, bass and electronic music. 9 p.m., $19.99-$89.99. Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/thevanguard.live

A Boogie Nights New Year 1970s-themed New Year's Eve party. 7 p.m., $99-$135. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Le Cirque A five-course chef's tasting menu, champagne, open bar, live band and more. 8 p.m., $245. Grand Bohemian Hotel, 325 S. Orange Ave., kesslercollection.com

Collective Soul, Robin Zander 1990s alt-rockers and Cheap Trick guitarist usher in the new year in Kissimmee. 4 p.m., $62. Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, sunsetwalk.com

Giant Giant Dwarf 2021 Beer Release Hourglass releases Giant Giant Dwarf, their once-a-year, barrel-aged imperial stout, to usher in 2021. Midnight, free. The Hourglass Brewery, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, facebook.com/hourglassbrewinglw

New Year's Eve: 1 Party, 3 Venues Includes entry to District Dive, Southern Nights and Southern Craft, with special guest Kandy Muse from RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 p.m., $30. Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave., facebook.com/southernnightsorlando

New Year's Eve with the Legendary JC's Ring in the new year with Eugene Snowden's raucous outfit (both clothes and bandmates). 8 p.m., $40-$80. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mill's Ave., willspub.org

NYE 2021 with Tchami French future house DJ headlines. 9 p.m., SOLD OUT. Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., facebook.com/celineorl

Rockit Fly 1980s-themed cover band throws down at the Abbey. 8 p.m., $50-$500. The Abbey, 400 S. Orange Ave., facebook.com/abbeyorlando

Roosevelt Collier's 2021 NYE Get Down Collier, Nikki Glaspie and John Lee Wyatt Band make for a tuneful NYE. 7 p.m., $35-$100. The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/dextersnewstandard

Thankfully! A New Year Pajama Jam Wear pajamas for drink discounts. Sure, why not. 8 p.m., free. Hourglass Brewing, 2500 Curry Ford Road, also 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; hourglassbrewing.com

Vegas Baby! Celebrate NYE Rat Pack-style. 8 p.m., $15-$125. Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Drive, icebarorlando.com