HELP US KEEP REPORTING. DONATE TO ORLANDO WEEKLY PRESS CLUB.

December 30, 2020 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge leo.jpg

New Year's Eve 2020 events in Orlando 

Here are some things going on for NYE. Please choose wisely

Compiled by

This year has presented those who cover local events with an unsolvable dilemma: On the one hand, it is utterly irresponsible and dangerous, not just to individuals but to everyone around them, to gather in groups during a pandemic. On the other, the small venues and businesses that make our city the vibrant place we love are suffering, and they're getting little or nothing in the way of assistance from our government (unlike the giant chains who seem to have cashed in on CARES funds first). And on the third (?), human contact is a very real need, and 100 percent abstinence has been proven time and again to be an unrealistic standard.

Ultimately, Orlando Weekly is a newspaper, not a spiritual guide. We are here to tell you what is happening in your city, not what you should or shouldn't do with your own life. Our readers are adults who are able to make their own decisions, weigh the consequences, and accept them — as is our staff. Please assess your own risk and your own ethics, and do what you can to mitigate and make good choices. We're asking, not telling. :)

Basscrush New Year's Eve Modestep and friends put on an evening of dubstep, bass and electronic music. 9 p.m., $19.99-$89.99. Vanguard, 578 N. Orange Ave., facebook.com/thevanguard.live

A Boogie Nights New Year 1970s-themed New Year's Eve party. 7 p.m., $99-$135. Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, enzian.org

Le Cirque A five-course chef's tasting menu, champagne, open bar, live band and more. 8 p.m., $245. Grand Bohemian Hotel, 325 S. Orange Ave., kesslercollection.com

Collective Soul, Robin Zander 1990s alt-rockers and Cheap Trick guitarist usher in the new year in Kissimmee. 4 p.m., $62. Sunset Walk, 3251 Margaritaville Blvd., Kissimmee, sunsetwalk.com

Giant Giant Dwarf 2021 Beer Release Hourglass releases Giant Giant Dwarf, their once-a-year, barrel-aged imperial stout, to usher in 2021. Midnight, free. The Hourglass Brewery, 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood, facebook.com/hourglassbrewinglw

New Year's Eve: 1 Party, 3 Venues Includes entry to District Dive, Southern Nights and Southern Craft, with special guest Kandy Muse from RuPaul's Drag Race. 8 p.m., $30. Southern Nights, 375 S. Bumby Ave., facebook.com/southernnightsorlando

New Year's Eve with the Legendary JC's Ring in the new year with Eugene Snowden's raucous outfit (both clothes and bandmates). 8 p.m., $40-$80. Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mill's Ave., willspub.org

NYE 2021 with Tchami French future house DJ headlines. 9 p.m., SOLD OUT. Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave., facebook.com/celineorl

Rockit Fly 1980s-themed cover band throws down at the Abbey. 8 p.m., $50-$500. The Abbey, 400 S. Orange Ave., facebook.com/abbeyorlando

Roosevelt Collier's 2021 NYE Get Down Collier, Nikki Glaspie and John Lee Wyatt Band make for a tuneful NYE. 7 p.m., $35-$100. The New Standard, 1035 N. Orlando Ave., Winter Park, facebook.com/dextersnewstandard

Thankfully! A New Year Pajama Jam Wear pajamas for drink discounts. Sure, why not. 8 p.m., free. Hourglass Brewing, 2500 Curry Ford Road, also 480 S. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood; hourglassbrewing.com

Vegas Baby! Celebrate NYE Rat Pack-style. 8 p.m., $15-$125. Icebar Orlando, 8967 International Drive, icebarorlando.com

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Top Tables 2020: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando this year
Orlando music year in review: 20 things we loved in an unlovable 2020
Film in the time of corona: Even in the midst of a pandemic, cinema soldiers on
Russell's on Lake Ivanhoe plates stellar food while paying homage to Orlando's Ivanhoe District
Antica Pizzeria fires up the most drop-dead gorgeous Neapolitan pies in Orlando (well, Altamonte)
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 24-30 Read More

  2. Orlando's Billy Flanigan, a 39-year veteran of Disney's stages, spent his furlough pedaling across the country delivering musical ‘Flanigrams’ Read More

  3. All signs point to big Christmas crowds at Orlando-area theme parks' seasonal attractions Read More

  4. Orlando actor turned Broadway star Michael James Scott raises a cup of cheer at the Dr. Phil Read More

  5. Things to do in Orlando, Dec. 16-22 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 16, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation