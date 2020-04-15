New streaming: ‘Selah and the Spades’ and ‘Sergio,’ both hits at Sundance, back when we could go places 

Bored with your streaming options? Buckle up, there's a bunch of new viewing for you this week.

Premiering Wednesday: The Innocence Files Activists get their own Forensic Files in a documentary series about the Innocence Project, which seeks to free men and women wrongly convicted of crimes. Remember, Project founder Barry Scheck helped get OJ acquitted, so he knows from innocence! (Netflix)

Mrs. America: Series Premiere Does anything say "must watch" more than a series about the battle against the Equal Rights Amendment that stars Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schlafly? How about John Slattery as her husband and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan? What do I have to do here, throw in a set of steak knives? Pay equity? (Hulu)

Premiering Thursday: blackAF Black-ish creator Kenya Barris stars opposite Rashida Jones in a sitcom about modern families of color. Seven of the eight episodes have the word "slavery" in the title – putting Barris just behind the current record holder, Tucker Carlson. (Netflix)

Fauda: Season 3 Brave Zionists take down Muslim hoodlums in 12 new episodes of the Israeli drama that's popular with the New York Times and Bibi alike. Just don't tell the Squad! (Netflix)

Sergio This biopic about United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello was a hit at Sundance. Back in January. When we could all still go places. (Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle The multitudes who sat enraptured in front of Love Is Blind are the target audience for a new reality series in which hotties can win $100,000 by abstaining from sex. Seriously, do you know how rich I would be right now??!! (Netflix)

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 2 Craig Robinson, Mark Hamill and Haley Joel Osment are upcoming guest stars on this delightful spinoff from the 2014 vampire mockumentary. Will human familiar Guillermo kill everybody, now that he's learned he's a descendant of the legendary Van Helsing? Or is job security just too important right now? (Hulu)

Premiering Friday: Bosch: Season 6 Titus Welliver is back as the L.A. detective who keeps getting accused of planting evidence. This sounds like a job for Barry Scheck! (Amazon Prime)

Selah and the Spades Another Sundance alumnus, this one from 2019 and concerning a group of girls who sell drugs at a Pennsylvania boarding school. Today, we know them as the founders of the groundbreaking app Uber Snorts. (Amazon Prime)

Premiering Sunday: The Longest War With all due respect to the makers of this documentary film, how can the war in Afghanistan count as America's longest? Donald Trump has ended it seven times already! (Showtime)

Premiering Monday: Cooked With Cannabis A literal bake-off in which all recipes must incorporate weed. Celebrity judges like Kelis, Too $hort and Ricki Lake are tasked with coming up with new ways to say "Dass real gooood." (Netflix)

The Midnight Gospel Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward teamed up with podcaster Duncan Trussell to brainstorm this new animated series about an other-dimensional slacker who interviews the victims of an apocalypse he himself has caused. Sounds like somebody's been sharing quiche with Ricki Lake again! (Netflix)