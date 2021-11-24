Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

November 24, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

click to enlarge Gerald Law II

photo by Austin Warren

Gerald Law II

New releases from Orlando's Gerald Law II and Little Lazy 

Orlando's Gerald Law II has been distinguishing himself in the city's music scene with conceptual crossovers that bring music into intersection with things like technology and social ideas. The latest manifestation of that is his new album, From G. to You, Vol. III.

The first two volumes of From G. to You were dedication albums to his grandmothers (Vol. I) and wife (Vol. II). This latest one, though, is for his baby son and is, naturally, comprised of lullabies. For parents of infants, it's a must-listen. But this isn't necessarily at the exclusion of the potty-trained segment of the population.

First, the music here clearly aims more for calm than cute. Moreover, the technique Law used to make these songs is the same as the high-tech method he's been exploring lately in his Sensory Vibes project, which employs a Sunhouse sensory percussion system that allows full melodic capability all through drums. The result is a wondrous confluence of innovation, artistry and loving fatherhood.

To fully illustrate the magic going on in these recordings, Law also posted videos on YouTube of him performing the songs. But the complete suite is streaming on major platforms and available on Bandcamp.

Orlando's had its share of the great two-piece rock band tradition, even enjoying an ongoing series dedicated to the format for a while in the early 2010s with the Two Piece Mini Fest. Lately, Little Lazy — the twosome of singer-guitarist Brendan Pafford and drummer Kevin Cook — have emerged as one of city's most outstanding duos with a blues-rock sound that's like the populist offspring of the Black Keys. Their new single, "Rich Man," showcases Little Lazy's best tendencies and is one of the more cogent songs they've released to date. It's streaming everywhere now.

