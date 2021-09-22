New releases from Orlando's Galia Social, Delirious Kicks and Hesitant Waitress 

If you haven't been following prog rockers Galia Social, then you've got some catching up to do. At least to India, where the Orlando band have interestingly caught some fire, enough even to have been featured in Rolling Stone India in 2020.

Galia Social's debut concept album, Rise, has been out since last year. But the local duo of guitarist-vocalist Christian Logaglio and drummer Colby Peters just released a mega 41-minute video on YouTube that's basically a professionally shot visual of that record in its continuous entirety, and the video's every bit as sleek as their sound.

This week, you can also see Galia Social on stage when they play Will's Pub with Zapachi and Breed (8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, $10). If that's too short notice, they'll also be performing next month at the Creative City Project's Immerse Fest (8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Church Street Stage).

Some other recent local releases, however, show that fidelity need not be high for the music to click. To wit, the latest album by Delirious Kicks — the bedroom recording project of Orlando's Eric Paul Bass — revels in its rags. Towards the Glow comprises 10 effervescent nuggets of fuzzed-out indie rock that is proudly lo-fi-or-die. It's up on Bandcamp as a generous name-your-price download.

Hesitant Waitress — the new indie-pop vehicle of Orlando musician Emma Branch that just debuted this summer — also dropped two daydreaming new singles in short order that prove you don't need the gloss to shine. "Produce Some Happiness" and "Maybe Not Today" may both be economically produced tracks, but the actual songs are very much there, with all the melody and heart needed to be instant gems already, especially the latter. Both singles are also on Bandcamp as name-your-price downloads.