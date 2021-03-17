New releases from Orlando bands and producers Ethereal_Interface, Copper Bones, and Blair Sound Design 

Eminent local electronic music label Circuit Church recently unveiled the debut of Ethereal_Interface, the audiovisual collaboration between Orlando's Modal Plane and Chicago's Sara Goodman. Dream_Logs is 15 tracks of ambient downbeat music that, though abstract, is done with structure, motion and intelligibility. It's available digitally on Circuit Church's Bandcamp, but for the full multimedia experience, it's also available on both cassette and VHS.
Less-than-prolific Orlando band Copper Bones produce so little output that any release by the quality two-piece rock duo is newsworthy. The recent "Bottomfeeder," available on Bandcamp, is their first record since their 2016 debut album, Exhibit A. Though just a morsel of a single, "Bottomfeeder" is a hard-rock crusher that's three and a half solid minutes of beef and crunch.
Orlando producer Blair Sound Design just dropped a two-track release of elegantly minimal house music — "Wishing You Well" b/w "Dare 2 Love" — on local dance label French Press Lounge. The tuneful and immaculate A-side, "Wishing You Well," in particular, is a model of taste, groove and essence. It's available on French Press Lounge's Bandcamp.
