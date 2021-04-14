New Orlando releases: Steve Garron and the Guarantees, Alien Witch, Jrdn Alexander, Swift Knuckle Solution 

Steve Garron & the Guarantees: Accomplished local scene veteran Steve Garron, the mind behind notable Orlando bands Precious and Potsie, has just re-emerged like an indefatigable phoenix with a strong new crew of seasoned players. The Black Box Recorder EP is a sturdy six-pack of alt-rock tunes that carry Garron's vocal flamboyance with fresh air and crunch. It streams everywhere on April 15 and is available for purchase on Bandcamp.

Even though Alien Witch has been featured here the last three consecutive months, don't get sick of the pre-eminent Orlando no-wave act yet, because they're on an astonishingly fertile roll. This pace is actually part of an ambitious endeavor by Alien Witch to release an entire album each month this year. Talk about pandemic productivity.

The latest is In High Command, a 13-song descent into the more guitar-centric end of Alien Witch's dark sound. Blending the bleakness of early Cure and Joy Division's stark economy, these suicide lullabies are the sound of blood draining from your body. Like their other releases, the album is on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.

A recent single worth jamming, especially if you're in a getaway car, is "Push Me!" by Orlando musician jrdn alexander. It's actually a reworking of Benny Benassi's "Satisfaction" that turns the blocky electro-house stomper into an aerodynamic funky-breaks drive turbo-charged by a deliciously grimy bass hook that's just begging for a chase scene. Available now on Bandcamp.

Orlando punk band Swift Knuckle Solution have emerged in recent years as a solid force in the live circuit. Their just-released new single, "The Fallen," is a solid anthem of muscle and melody that rides the rock-powered edge of their classic punk sound. It's on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.