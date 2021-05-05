VOTE NOW FOR THE BEST OF ORLANDO® 2021!

May 05, 2021 Music » This Little Underground

click to enlarge Ray Brazen at Uncle Lou's

Photo by Matthew Moyer

Ray Brazen at Uncle Lou's

New Orlando music: raw originality from Ray Brazen as Egyptian Pile Cure, and Minus the Bear-meets-Pavement from Rocko English 

Few Orlando artists can claim as much raw originality as the inimitable Ray Brazen, undeniably one of most interesting figures in the city's music scene. Although nothing in art's freak fringes is out of the question for him, his foray into noise music as Egyptian Pile Cure is an especially intriguing turn. And as usual for Brazen, he's got a particular take on the form.

Unlike the extempore, performance-based vein in much of noise music, Brazen is injecting some clear and express concept into what's often an opaque genre with EPC's new recording. Releasing on Friday, May 7, THERE AIN'T NO CURE! is comprised of two sprawling tracks purpose-built around concrete ideas.

Swinging between sandblasting storms of harsh noise and unsettling quietude, opening piece "To Wm. With <3" is a visceral sonic reaction to the 2017 loss of one of Brazen's closest friends, William M. Berger.

The second composition, the more darkly atmospheric "Static Forest," is the sound piece for an audiovisual collab with Broken Machine Films' Joshua Rogers that flips the script by having the experimental short film be based on the soundtrack. Look for it on Ray Brazen's Bandcamp.

Orlando indie rockers Rocko English just dropped their first new music in nearly three years. Besides being their most extended release yet, the eponymous eight-song mini album is a crystallized recording that may be the first to really capture how whimsical and technical they are. The music has the kind of dexterity that rides the zigs and zags of their caprice like a butterfly, landing somewhere between Minus the Bear and Pavement. It's on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.

baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

