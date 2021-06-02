New on Netflix: In 'Dancing Queens,' a young woman is determined not to let her gender keep her off the drag stage 

Streaming premieres you won't want to miss.

Premieres Wednesday: Carnaval — This week's offerings begin with an original film about an influencer who rebounds from a breakup by taking three friends to Bahia for Carnival. It's like Where the Boys Are, but with a greater chance of being robbed at gunpoint. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: Caveat — In this provocative horror flick, a babysitter agrees to a light bondage scenario that becomes increasingly complicated. But hey, tell me again how nobody wants to work anymore. (Shudder)

Dancing Queens — A young woman is determined not to let her gender stop her from joining the onstage lineup at a big drag club. Seems kind of like cheating to me, but I guess it's still a more welcome intrusion than another of those damn bachelorette parties. (Netflix)

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie — Three decades later, your interest in this archetypal anime franchise isn't any less creepy. But since it's not My Little Pony, you can at least reassure your therapist that you aren't into farm animals. (Netflix)

We Are Lady Parts — It's Girls5eva meets Pussy Riot as a bunch of Muslim women buck all manner of convention to form their own punk band. That sound you hear is Johnny Rotten wrestling Morrissey to see who can come up with the worst take. (Peacock)

Premieres Friday: The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It — Our eighth visit to the Conjuring universe is the latest of those simultaneous-theatrical-and-streaming-release dealies that seemed like the new normal four months ago. Nowadays, you'd go to a theater that was only playing Boss Baby spinoffs if it meant getting out of the house. "Hokey in the extreme," says The Scotsman. Ah, what the hell. It still beats sitting around and looking at your kids. (HBO Max)

Dom — This Brazilian-made drama series follows the rise of a coke kingpin who came to prominence in the Rio underworld of two decades ago. Or you could just Google that title and see where life takes you! (Amazon Prime)

The Family Man — Strap in for Season 2 of the hit Hindi-language series that shows a husband and father balancing his home life with his career as a government agent. See, I knew Hulu must have ripped off M.O.D.O.K. from somewhere. (Amazon Prime)

Feel Good — At the end of Season 1, lesbian comedian Mae had broken up with her straight girlfriend, George. Will they be reunited in the second and final season of this semi-autobiographical comedy-drama? I dunno, man; they've got a lot of differences to resolve. I mean, what with Mae being Canadian and all. (Netflix)

Sweet Tooth — The DC Comics title yields a streaming series about a drifter who strikes up a partnership with a boy who's half human and half deer. Or if you'd rather watch a human who's all boy and a total dear, that nice John Mulaney is out of rehab again. (Netflix)

Premieres Tuesday: The Amusement Park — Thought lost for nearly half a century, the late George A. Romero's 1973 film depicts a senior citizen's traumatizing day at an amusement park. This setup won't strike you as particularly high-concept if you happen to meet certain demographic criteria, like living in Orlando and being over 35. But just wait for the inevitable Zack Snyder remake, in which the roving band of hooligans that run roughshod over the main character while he's waiting patiently for churros are the heroes. In the meantime, happy viewing, and we'll all see each other when Atlas shrugs again. (Shudder)