New on Netflix and Disney+ — ‘Bankrolled,’ ‘Sexy Beasts,’ ‘Behind the Attraction’ and another 13 shows 

Premieres Wednesday: Behind the Attraction — Dig into a 10-episode series that spills the secrets of your favorite Disney destinations — like The Haunted Mansion, It's a Small World, and that Frontierland restroom where you can hook up with the date you met on MouseMingle. (Disney+)

Chernobyl 1986 — Russia sends us its first dramatization of the infamous nuclear disaster, as seen through the eyes of a valiant firefighter. Can't wait for the American remake, in which the character will be played by Marshall from Paw Patrol. (Netflix)

The Movies That Made Us — Season 2 explores the making of Jurassic Park, Forrest Gump, Back to the Future and Pretty Woman. Helpful hint: If watching Pretty Woman "made you," you need to get tested regularly. (Netflix)

Sexy Beasts — Love Is Blind meets The Masked Singer as singles try to connect from behind elaborate animal costumes. Sounds silly, until you realize what an opportunity there is here to confront the vicious scourge of anti-ocelot prejudice. (Netflix)

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — The new season invites us to learn if 10 South American horndogs can keep their hands off one another for big bucks. Hell, they can't even do it to stop covid. What do YOU think? (Netflix)

Turner & Hooch — The son of Tom Hanks' character adopts a dog that's also named Hooch in this sequel series to a real "movie that made us." (And what it made us do was bookmark doesthedogdie.com.) (Disney+)

Premieres Thursday: Kandisha — A young woman conjures up a homicidal demon to take care of her abusive ex, only to discover that the spirit doesn't intend on stopping at one dead dude. But I'm sure there's a downside here as well. (Shudder)

Still Working 9 to 5 — This documentary probes the influence of the landmark comedy 9 to 5, which shamed America into eliminating corporate misogyny and ensuring pay equity for ... oh, fuck it, just show me how to call up that demon. (Disney+)

Through Our Eyes — Sesame Workshop presents a docuseries that explores the serious challenges facing kids today. The target audience is adults, because we didn't listen to that homeless Muppet like we should have. (HBO Max)

Premieres Friday: Bankrolled — Hilarity ensues when two Mexican stoners raise a boatload of cash for an app that doesn't actually exist. Cue Big Tech: "They terk er jerbs!" (Netflix)

Blood Red Sky — When her child is threatened by skyjackers, a German mother turns into a bloodthirsty monster. I enjoy the implication that there are other types of German mother. (Netflix)

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — A special episode of the Korean zombie-history series traces the backstory of one of its most mysterious characters. SPOILER: It was Ashin all along! (Netflix)

The Last Letter From Your Lover — Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones star in an adaptation of the novel about a secret 1960s romance that comes to light thanks to a journalist's curiosity. But didn't we already know JFK had Marilyn waxed? (Netflix)

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — Kevin Smith offers his own take on He-Man, Skeletor and the rest in a new animated series. (Netflix)

Playing With Sharks — Documentary cameras follow octogenarian conservationist Valerie Taylor as she seeks to dispel harmful myths about sharks. For one thing, they don't actually ride around in tornados. (Disney+)

Sky Rojo: Season 2 — The ex-prostitutes who are the heroines of this Spanish series seek revenge against their former pimps. Fun fact: The entire season is based on a story outline Joel Greenberg jotted down after a nightmare. (Netflix)