March 31, 2021 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge Bashu Hot Pot

photo via restaurant

Bashu Hot Pot

New noodles: Bashu Hot Pot open now, Ramen Revolution opening this fall, and more 

Our weekly food news roundup

By

OPENINGS: The Tavern Bar & Grill has opened in the old Vinyl Tapas Lounge/MamaJuana Latin Bistro space at 75 E. Colonial Drive downtown. They offer a roster of sandwiches, rice bowls and wraps, as well as a full bar and weekend brunch ... Bashu Hot Pot has opened in the Golden Sparkling Plaza at 5600 W. Colonial Drive ... The 808, a Hawaiian bar and restaurant by Todd Ulmer (Stardust Lounge, Aku Aku Tiki Bar) and Wendy Connor (the Abbey, the Mezz), will open in the longtime home of Dexter's Thornton Park at 808 E. Washington St. Daniel Weber, one-time head of delivery-only concept KitchenAF, will develop the menu ... Next! The space that's seen a slew of failed restaurants, from Sette to Stir to Nova, will soon see Gnarly Barley move in. The craft beer shop and sandwich bar will remain in its current location at 7431 S. Orange Ave. until fall, when it's expected to make the move ... Down the street, Ramen Revolution, a concept from Santiago's Bodega owner Jason Dugan, will open in the old Orlando Meats space later this year ... Bombay Street Kitchen, an Indian concept by Amit Kumar (Aashirwad, Bombay Cafe, Tamarind), has opened at 6215 S. OBT ... Look for Jason and Sue Chin's new concept, The Monroe, to open on the ground floor of the Julian Apartments this month. Josh Oakley (Smiling Bison) is the executive chef.

NEWS+EVENTS: Smokemade Meats & Eats by Tyler Brunache will host a pop-up at Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company April 10 from 1-7 p.m., April 17 at Whippoorwill Beer House and again on April 25 at Redlight Redlight. He'll be serving his brand of Central Texas-style barbecue ... The Swan and Dolphin Spring Food & Wine Classic goes from 5:30-8 p.m. April 17 as a one-night event featuring unlimited food, beverage tastings and live music. Cost is $125 ... Orlando Taco Week, produced by Orlando Weekly, takes place April 20 to May 4 with more than 30 restaurants offering $5 taco specials. Visit orlandotacoweek.com for more.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com

