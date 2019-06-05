New Moon Market opens a downtown outpost, Bite30 has started, plus more in our weekly foodie news roundup 

OPENINGS

Due Amici will take over the space long occupied by Kingfish Bistro/Kingfish Grill/Princeton Grill in College Park. That brings the number of pizza and pasta joints in the 32804 to six, with Due Amici joining Adriatico, Armando's, Ragazzi's, Tornatore's and Trevi Pasta on Edgewater Drive ... College Park fave New Moon Market has finally opened its downtown outpost at 255 S. Orange Ave. in the Citrus Center ... Lucky's Market in Colonial Landing will open June 19 ... Lisbon Portuguese Cuisine has moved from its I-Drive location to the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips next to Freshii ... Breakfast and lunch joint Alex's Fresh Kitchen has opened in Casselberry ... Volcano Hot Pot & BBQ has opened across from Old Town in Kissimmee.

CLOSINGS

Chef Wang's Kitchen on West Colonial Drive has closed, but owner Jian Hua Wang plans on reopening a restaurant in the same area soon. We'll let you know when we find out more.

NEWS

Local participants in the James Beard Foundation's 5th Annual Blended Burger Project include American Kitchen Bar & Grill in Lake Buena Vista and the Ravenous Pig. The Blended Burger Project strives to make burgers better by blending ground meat with chopped mushrooms for a healthier and more sustainable nosh ... Cress Restaurant in DeLand will transition from an events-based restaurant to serving "à la carte dinners" multiple nights a week" starting in early August. Lunch service will commence soon after that ... Tony Sirica, owner of Sanford's Old Jailhouse, was arrested May 24 on charges of attempted sexual assault, battery and indecent exposure. Sirica has denied the charges and was released on bond. Needless to say, this doesn't bode well for the restaurant.

EVENTS

Orlandough and Swine & Sons will collaborate on a brunch pop-up June 15 featuring hot chicken doughnut sandwiches. This is an open event taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ... Bite30 is in full swing, so get your fill of fine dinner fare from any of the 40 or so restaurants taking part. More at bite30.com.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com