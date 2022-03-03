New Mills 50 restaurant Eastwood will bring live-fire cooking to 17-92 next year 

click to enlarge
And the news from Team Market Group continues. Led by Romi, Keith and Daniel Mowardi, the entertainment and nightlife management company is making an enterprising foray into the restaurant world this year, first with Plantees
, the plant-based burger joint we told you about that's slated to open in April; then with Taco Kat
, a downtown taqueria and tequila joint going into the old Cleo's Lounge space this summer; followed by Primrose Lanes Restaurant and Bowling Club
, a stunner of a venue also scheduled to open this summer.
The fourth project being worked on by TMG with their executive chef of new venues Nick Grecco is a live-fire restaurant called Eastwood. Scheduled to open early next year, the 3,300-square-foot restaurant at 1024 N. Mills Avenue will feature a sizable custom wood-burning grill over a blend of oak and hardwood lump coal, as well as a large-scale smoker. Both will be used to fire, char and flavor meats, fish and vegetables, as well as influence some of Eastwood's cocktails.
"Live-fire cooking is how it all began," says Grecco. "It's as natural as it gets!"
The fare will certainly veer towards a specific cuisine, but Grecco says, "We don't want to give away too much at the moment."
What we do know: that Grecco wants to serve Eastwood's grilled goods in large, shareable plates, and that Amanda McFall, TMG's pastry chef (whose résumé includes stints at the Ravenous Pig and the now-shuttered Urbain 40) will spearhead Eastwood's dessert and pastry program.
The restaurant's entrance off Canton Street will be lush and tropical in design and sit adjacent to an indoor/outdoor cocktail lounge that will also offer snacks and light bites.
Inside, the restaurant will take on a "foraged look" with earth tones and exposed woods. The narrow, horizontal windows fronting Mills Avenue will be replaced to let in more light to create a very natural setting with an upbeat vibe.
"We're excited to be expanding outside of downtown and join the Mills 50 food and beverage scene," says Romi Mawardi. "My brothers and I grew up in a family surrounded by great cooks and food and we're just looking to share some of that."
When I ask him why he chose to name the restaurant Eastwood, Mawardi very matter-of-factly replies, "Well, we couldn't just call it wood
."
I think I just got burned.
–
