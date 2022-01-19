New local releases: DJ Dolo76 drops 'Escobarian Hippos,' Ripping Records dives deep into Orlando punk history with lost Petofiles album 

Orlando turntablist DJ Dolo76 has a catalog you'd expect from most DJs. There are, of course, remixes — in his case, reinterpretations of songs by Nas, Cardi B, M.O.P., O.C. and the like. His solo debut last year — the Aliens-inspired Vasquez EP — showed instrumental tracks footed equally in classic hip-hop fundamentals and left-field sensibilities.

Dolo76's next album, however, will bring MCs back into the mix. Slated for a Feb. 4 drop on Loretta Records, Escobarian Hippos will feature mic time by a parade of luminaries from the 407. The guest roster includes Orlandoans MidaZ the Beast, Shinobi Stalin, Niko Is, Okito, TzariZM, MyVerse, JBiz, Tony Madness, Truly Def and Aahmean alongside others like the Artifacts' El Da Sensei.

The first official peek of that album just came with the recent release of lead single "Settle Our Own" with Arizona rapper Maze Overlay. On it, Dolo76 shows his cratedigger cred in a sonic mural crafted with a Yugoslavian record discovered in a Tampa thrift store and his own tight scratches using Pete Rock, Onyx, Pharoahe Monch and Method Man vocals. It's a sweepingly cinematic setting that makes the song even more than the raps. The single's now available on Bandcamp, as will be the album on Feb. 4.

A new release by local punk label Ripping Records is actually a deep dive into Orlando punk history spotlighting 1990s hardcore group the Petofiles. The 16-track A Touch Too Much compiles recordings from various sessions to essentially be the band's definitive collection.

Half the material here saw obscure release ages ago — the last seven tracks originally released in 1996 as part of a split tape with Chapter 13 and single "Hypocrite" was included in the 1995 Punkin' Donuts Florida punk compilation. However, A Touch Too Much opens up with a full eight songs that've been unearthed and are just now seeing daylight for the first time ever.

Raw, fast and rough, this discography is a native snapshot of quintessential hardcore roots. Even more than that, though, A Touch Too Much is an archaeological feat that makes the Orlando music archive a little more complete. It's on Bandcamp as a name-your-price download.

