New leadership at Orlando Rep and Orlando Philharmonic, plus more in performing arts news 

Two key Loch Haven arts institutions recently made major announcements regarding important leadership positions. Orlando Repertory Theatre has appointed Chris Brown as its new executive director, replacing the retiring Gene Columbus. Brown, a graduate of UCF and Yale, previously served as the Rep's production manager and general manager. And Orlando Shakes' longtime managing director, P.J. Albert, has handed in his resignation after 18 years with the company. Douglas Love-Ramos – who has produced educational programming for Walden Family Playhouse, Disney Channel, World Book Encyclopedia and Miami's Arsht Center – has been hired to succeed him.

The Orlando Philharmonic recently appointed David Hyslop, a veteran of the St. Louis and Oregon Symphony, as interim executive director while a new full-time executive director is sought. Last month, the Philharmonic launched the Crescendo Society, which has raised $840,000 toward supporting the orchestra's move into the Dr. Phillips Center's Steinmetz Hall in 2020. Music director Eric Jacobsen kicks off the Philharmonic's final season at the Bob Carr on Sept. 28 by leading acclaimed saxophonist Branford Marsalis though Jacques Ibert's "Concertino da camera."

Central Florida Community Arts has released their 2019-2020 season lineup. The theatrical offerings start in August with a special site-specific run of Twelve Angry Jurors presented in the Orange County History Center's courtroom. The CFCArts Theatre season continues with Next to Normal, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and A Christmas Story for the holidays. The season concludes next spring with James Goldman's The Lion in Winter and Donald Rupe's Pulse musical From Here, which was seen at last month's Orlando Fringe Festival. Visit cfcarts.com for details and tickets.

Now Playing

Sister Act, through June 23 at Historic State Theatre, Eustis ... #GodHatesYou, through June 23 at Theatre UCF ... Snow White, through July 28 at Orlando Shakes ... Once, through June 30 at Mad Cow Theatre ... One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, through June 30 at Osceola Arts, Kissimmee ... Ghost: The Musical, through June 30 at Theater West End, Sanford.

Upcoming

Outside Mullingar, June 20-July 14 at Mad Cow Theatre ... Florida Festival of New Musicals, June 20-23 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Corsets & Cuties, June 30 at Theater West End, Sanford ... Spotlight Cabaret: Hannah Laird, June 26-27 at Winter Park Playhouse ... Bye Bye Birdie, July 5-28 at CFCArts ... Flashdance: The Musical, July 5-28 at Garden Theatre, Winter Garden.