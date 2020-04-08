New Issa Rae, new Alan Yang, new Phoebe Waller-Bridge: The streams have plenty for your eyeballs, Orlando 

Need newness in your streaming queue? We can help with that.

Premieres Friday:

Brew Brothers Separately, brothers Greg and Jeff Schaffer brought us That '70s Show and The League, respectively. So I guess it's not a terrible surprise that the first eight-episode season of their new collaborative sitcom includes bits about a drunk dog and multiple references to things going into human orifices. The premise is that two squabbling siblings have to run a beer-making business together; if the show proves popular enough to go to a second season, maybe we'll all be referring to it as "BrauBros" by this time next year. (Netflix)

A Celebration of the Music From Coco Take your mind off your corona-related troubles by losing yourself in this document of a concert that took place last year at the Hollywood Bowl. Hosts Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt trot out a bunch of Latinx musical luminaries to pay tribute to the Pixar hit Coco. Yep, that's just what you need right now: A reminder that people used to be able to gather in large groups, and nonstop imagery from a movie that's about all your relatives being dead. Coming next month: Buzz Lightyear's Salute to Locked Medicine Cabinets. (Disney+)

LA Originals Netflix's latest original documentary lauds the creative contribution Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon made to the California street-art scene. Testimonials to their greatness come from the likes of the late Kobe Bryant, Snoop Dogg and Eminem. Fun fact: Mister Cartoon did several of Eminem's tattoos, although I'm guessing none of them reads "Mom." (Netflix)

Love Wedding Repeat Peaky Blinders' Sam Claflin plays a man who has to ensure that the wedding of his younger sister goes smoothly – which becomes considerably more difficult after a bunch of their exes and at least one old flame show up. Get ready for misadventures with mind-altering drugs, some homophobic sight gags, and everything else you'd otherwise be experiencing at an actual wedding rn. Chicken dance optional. (Netflix)

Tigertail Master of None and Forever co-creator Alan Yang wrote and directed this dramatic feature about a Taiwanese immigrant who's trying to both reconnect with his daughter and work through the loveless marriage that brought him to America. Hey, we can grow enough loveless marriages right here at home, thank you very much. Stop taking our jobs! (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday:

Insecure, Season 4 Issa Rae is back with another season of her sitcom about BFFs who have to navigate choppy waters both professional and personal. Once again, the titling is carefully themed, with episodes that include "Lowkey Losin' It," "Lowkey Happy" and season opener "Lowkey Feelin' Myself." With that kind of motif, I'm just holding out hope Tom Hiddleston shows up. (Think about it. You've got the time.) (HBO)

Run, Series Premiere Executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge brings us a new "black comedy thriller" series about a woman (Merritt Wever) who’s convinced to go AWOL from her marriage by an old college boyfriend (Domhnall Gleason). Shouldn’t they be heading to Taiwan, just to balance things out? (HBO)

