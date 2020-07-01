CAST YOUR VOTE IN THE BEST OF ORLANDO READERS POLL

July 01, 2020 Movies » Opening in Orlando

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Sarah Burns in 'Desperados'

Photo courtesy Netflix

Nasim Pedrad, Anna Camp and Sarah Burns in 'Desperados'

'New Girl' stars Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris reunite in 'Desperados,' debuting Friday on Netflix 

By

Premieres Wednesday: Say I Do – The creators of Queer Eye bring us a new reality buttinsky-fest, in which a fashion designer, an interior designer and a chef make sure that couples who have been together for years finally have their dream wedding. But if people have managed to avoid getting married for that long, why end their lucky streak? It's like hiring the cast of Ice Road Truckers to go around causing accidents. (Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries – The seminal '80s docuseries returns to investigate more strange phenomena and crime trails run cold. Just don't expect to see previous hosts Robert Stack and Dennis Farina, both of whom are now dead. Suspicious, huh? Maybe the show ought to look into that. (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: Warrior Nun – In this manga-derived supernatural actioner, a 19-year-old is conscripted into an ongoing battle between good and evil. Each of the initial 10 episodes is named after a specific Biblical chapter and verse, which should help you get back at your insufferably pious loved ones: Give them five seconds to explain what's in Proverbs 14:1, and prove they know that stuff just about as well as the Bhagavad Gita. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: Hamilton: An American Musical – Broadway has been cannibalizing popular culture for years now. But who could have predicted an entire musical based on Brad Hamilton, Judge Reinhold's character from Fast Times at Ridgemont High? Sure, that swimming-pool scene is going to be tough to handle, but just one sight of our Brad in his Captain Hook getup should carry enough nostalgic heft to overcome the skepticism of any theater snob. To quote Jeff Spicoli, "All right, Hamilton!" (Disney+) *

Hanna: Season 2 – In its second season, this film-to-TV adaptation moves past the plot of the 2011 thriller about a teenage assassin. I hear she's a K-pop stan now or something. (Amazon Prime)

Desperados Nasim Pedrad stars in a feature-length comedy about a woman who's intent on retrieving an email that could end things between her and her boyfriend. Listen, if Nasim Pedrad could say anything that would make you want to break up with her, you clearly have more social options than I do. (Netflix)

JU-ON: Origins, Season One – A six-episode series based on Japan's The Grudge horror franchise, in which a curse arises every time someone goes to bed seething with rage. It's 2020, so I highly doubt they can cover this in six episodes. (Netflix)

Premieres Sunday: Outcry – Five documentary episodes tell the story of Greg Kelley, a Texas high-school football star who was jailed for child molestation. Was he really guilty? And how will we ever find out, without Robert Stack or Dennis Farina to tell us? (I still say that whole thing's fishy!) (Showtime)

Premieres Monday: The Haters – Fresh from a win at the Tribeca Film Festival, this Polish feature profiles a former law student who takes a job as an online troll. Wait a minute – I could be getting paid for this? (Netflix)

* Go ahead, knock yourself out. They don't show me my emails anyway.

Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Orlando Weekly works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

More Opening in Orlando »

Speaking of...

Latest in Opening in Orlando

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. 'Athlete A,' 'Search Party' Season 3, 'Welcome to Chechnya' and more new films streaming this week Read More

  2. Sundance-winning feature ‘Miss Juneteenth’ debut finds the divine in the mundane Read More

  3. Did you know ‘Summer Camp Island’ won Best Short at the Florida Film Festival? Read More

  4. Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson’s 'King of Staten Island' is heartfelt but uneven Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 24, 2020

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation