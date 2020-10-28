New food hall in the Yard at Ivanhoe development to open soon, plus more Orlando restaurant openings and events 

OPENINGS: The Hall on the Yard, the food hall going into the Yard at Ivanhoe, is now slated to open in February. The full-service food hall will have seven to 10 food vendors, all of whom will be announced in December ... Nearby, upscale restaurant The Pinery will commence buildout inside Ivanhoe Village's Lake House Apartments in the first week of November and open sometime in April. The Pinery will celebrate "Florida fresh cuisine" ...
YH Seafood Club, the Chinese restaurant promising towering lobster and crab platters as well as Hong Kong-style dim sum and modern Cantonese cuisine, won't open at Phillips Crossing Plaza in Dr. Phillips until December at the earliest. Owner John Zhao cites the lack of convention and tourist traffic as the primary factor for the delay ... Wa Sushi, the stellar Casselberry restaurant that closed in February, is aiming to open in its new location in the Ollie's Bargain Outlet plaza on State Road 436 in six to eight weeks ... Thai Halal Grill, offering everything from Thai crispy fish to massaman curry, has opened inside the Apna Bazaar grocery store in Longwood.
NEWS + EVENTS: Local law firm Farah & Farah is paying for coffee at all Downtown Credo locations on Election Day. Just show your "I Voted" sticker (or proof you voted by mail) to receive a free cup of your choice ... Orlando Burger Week starts Wednesday, Nov. 4, and runs through Nov. 18 with more than 50 restaurants serving up $5 burgers. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for more ... The Taste of Epcot International Food & Wine Festival, a scaled-back version of Disney's popular gastronomic walkaround, ends Nov. 23.
Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com
