New pop-up space the Heavy comes to the old Lombardi Seafood building this weekend, Terralina adds late-night happy hour, plus more in Orlando foodie news 

NEWS

The Heavy, a market/food hall/shopping venue in the old Lombardi's Seafood building on Harmon Avenue, will open doors to the public at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, selling coffee and home decor items during the day; by night, expect pop-ups of all sorts ... Terralina, the newest restaurant to open in Disney Springs, now hosts a late-night happy hour Sunday to Thursday from 9-11 p.m. Specials include $5 beers and half-price wines by the glass.

OPENINGS

Blended Cafe Bar, featuring banh mi sandwiches, bubble tea and more, has opened on Edgewater Drive in College Park ... Guy Fieri and Planet Hollywood honcho Robert Earl will open a quick-service chicken-tender concept called Chicken Guy! (yes, the exclamation point is part of the name) sometime this summer in Disney Springs ... Truck Stop Restaurant in Thornton Park celebrates its official grand opening Friday, Aug. 3, with trivia, music by Eugene Snowden and beer samples courtesy Terrapin Beer Co. ... Tbaar, offering fresh fruit drinks, smoothies, bubble tea and poké bowls, has opened on Conroy Road near Kirkman ... Mykonos, the Longwood Greek restaurant that closed in late 2016, has reopened in the same plaza under the same ownership.

CLOSINGS

Game over: Video game bar BART on Mills Avenue will close at the end of September.

EVENTS

In celebration of National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, Kelly's Homemade Ice Cream and Orlandough will fashion doughnut ice cream sandwiches as part of Deli Fresh Threads' #SandwichEatUp Thursday, Aug. 2, at Kelly's. Sandwiches can be pre-purchased for $6.50 at kellyshome madeicecream.com ... Orlando Vegan Fest, with various guest chefs and vegan bites, is Aug. 18 at Eagle Nest Park in MetroWest. Cost to attend is $10 ... National Cuban Sandwich Day is Aug. 23, and Plancha at the Four Seasons Resort is offering an "El Cubano" with a side for $9 from Aug. 20-25 ... 1921 by Norman Van Aken celebrates its second anniversary Aug. 24 by re-creating the dinner Van Aken and chef de cuisine Camilo Velasco prepared at the James Beard House in 2017. Seats at the six-course, six-wine meal are $180 per person.

