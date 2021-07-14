Netflix’s ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ pools the badassery of Carla Gugino, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh and Karen Gillan 

Premieres Wednesday: A Classic Horror Story — From that humble and unassuming title, one can only assume Dario Argento and Lucio Fulci themselves are lining up to praise this shocker about a quintet of Italians who fall into the clutches of a cult after a motorhome crash. (OK, Fulci is dead — but do you really think that would hold him back?) (Netflix)

Gunpowder Milkshake — Female assassins of two generations pool their talents in an action flick that showcases the badassery of Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey and Michelle Yeoh. Paul Giamatti supplies the eye candy! (Netflix)

Heist — Three of the most daring robberies ever attempted by ordinary Americans are recounted in a six-episode docuseries that absolutely isn't going to give anyone ideas on how to survive the current economy. (Netflix)

My Unorthodox Life — A new reality series starring modeling-agency maven Julia Haart shows how she rose to the top of the business after walking away from an ultra-Orthodox sect. Guess that makes her a Reform school girl. (Netflix)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — Shot dead in the street in 1984, the titular Mexican columnist is the subject of a documentary that isn't afraid to ask the tough questions. Like, "Why couldn't it have been A.J. Benza?" (Netflix)

Premieres Thursday: American Horror Stories — Ryan Murphy spins off his AHS franchise into an anthology series that tells a different self-contained story every week. But can he figure out how to go from promising setup to creative flameout in the course of a single episode? (Hulu)

Dr. Death — Joshua Jackson plays a real-life Texas neurosurgeon who went to prison for killing and/or maiming his patients. Come on, tell me you expected anything better from Pacey. (Peacock)

El Cid Season 2 — Everybody's favorite Castilian knight is back for another season of fighting for the Christians, the Muslims, the Moors ... what, you didn't know his name means "free agent" in Spanish? (Amazon Prime)

Never Have I Ever Season 2 — Mindy Kaling's autobiographical coming-of-age show returns with more adolescent frustrations everyone can relate to, like ... being forced to choose between two young studs? Well, you know what they say: History is written by the renewed. (Netflix)

Premieres Friday: Deep — In this Thai sci-fi thriller, four med students volunteer for an experiment that traps them within their own minds. And then they all switch their majors to philosophy. (Netflix)

Explained Season 3 — The gang from Vox offers more of their Cliffs Notes to American life. First up: "Who was Tara Reade and why did we think we gave a shit?" (Netflix)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — The R.L. Stine trilogy ends with a visit to a colonial community that's being torn apart by a witch hunt. In the surprise climax, Satan shuts the whole thing down by claiming executive privilege. (Netflix)

Making the Cut Season 2 — Heidi and Tim's Project Runway-by-another-name offers yet more cutting-edge fashions you can order from home. Right, as if you can fit into anything right now except those burlap muumuus they're hawking at Target. (Amazon Prime)

McCartney 3, 2, 1 — In a six-episode sitdown, Paul McCartney explains to Rick Rubin how he rewrote the lexicon of Western music. In turn, Rubin explains how he EQed the horn blasts on "Brass Monkey." (Hulu)

Space Jam: A New Legacy — OK, so they gave Lola Bunny top surgery. But it's just to remind you that pro basketball has always exemplified the absolute best aspects of the human psyche. What I want to know is, who's going to test Tweety Bird for weed? (HBO Max)