Netflix doc paints the Bob Ross story in a new, different and unhappy light 

If you didn’t know that feel-good painting icon Bob Ross began and ended his too-brief time on this Earth in Central Florida, don’t beat yourself up too badly. Yes, Ross was born in Daytona Beach and passed away right here in Orlando some 26 years ago, at the age of 52. But many of the details of his life and death have become somewhat obscured in the push to sustain a multimillion-dollar empire in his name. And as a fearless new documentary reveals, that veil of mystery hasn’t entirely been an accident. Certainly not a happy one.

In Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayals and Greed, we learn how Ross’ legacy was co-opted for profit by his onetime business partners, Walt and Annette Kowalski. According to the testimony of Ross’ surviving friends and relations — those who weren’t too afraid to talk, that is — the Kowalskis helped make him a cultural icon via his long-running PBS series, The Joy of Painting. And then they ruthlessly went about securing the legal rights to his name, image and reputation — especially when it became clear their cash cow was terminally ill, but could live forever as a brand for them to own and control. Listening to the stories of how the Kowalskis allegedly hounded Ross on his deathbed to make his life’s work their intellectual property, you’ll think twice about ever buying any of “his” branded art supplies (or, God forbid, the official Bob Ross Chia pet).

The story also has dollops of adultery, divorce, depression and familial estrangement — everything you wouldn’t automatically associate with the Mister Rogers of art instruction. But for filmmaker Joshua Rofé, such deconstruction has become almost a stock in trade: His past credits include the series Lorena, a re-examination of 1990s penis-severing domestic violence survivor Lorena Bobbitt, and last spring’s well-received Sasquatch.

“I’ve just been taken by the idea of circumventing really, really defined expectations around an individual or a subject,” he says via Zoom. “These sort of household names that are just part of the vernacular — Lorena Bobbitt, Sasquatch, Bob Ross — everybody has an already predetermined relationship with those names and things. And once you dig in, you realize that story you had, and that everybody has, it’s so wrong. And it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more fascinating when you really examine something and give it some context.”

Rofé’s latest exposé at first flirts with the absurd — as if a sketch-comedy writer had hit upon the premise “What if someone as famously benign as Bob Ross were profiled on Dateline?” But any inadvertent chuckles swiftly evaporate as the tale turns downright harrowing. At one point, for example, we learn that the Kowalskis tried to keep Ross’ funeral a secret even to some of those closest to him, to the point where only 30 people showed up. Were they trying to maintain the mystique of Ross as an infinite entity, commercial and otherwise? Or were they just being spiteful for reasons that made sense only to them? One can merely speculate.

“Cancer really ravaged that man,” Rofé says. “He weighed about 90 pounds. before he died. And to then hear that there was this alleged concerted effort not to really fully celebrate his life in that moment, and not to embrace the opportunity to mourn this man … when I heard that, I just felt sad.”

Even at its saddest, though, the film is a heck of a watch. It’s expertly paced, edited and scored. And its entertainment value is buoyed even further by Rofé’s canny choice to eschew the live-action re-enactments that are standard to the genre, in favor of painted stills that represent particularly dramatic and/or unseemly points in the narrative — the flipside of Ross’ own reassuring landscapes.

The doc’s most effective tool, though, may be Ross’ voice itself. The movie is peppered with clips from The Joy of Painting in which the star shockingly blurts out his life’s discontents while applying paint to canvas. Filmmaker Rofé credits two of his associate producers, Caitlin Hynes and Lukas Cox, with having reviewed every single episode of the long-running show to find the most poignant excerpts.

“The man was spilling his guts,” Rofé says. “He was screaming in a whisper via his television show, and really nobody had any idea.”

Rofé sees his film as “an exploration of complex grown-up relationships,” not contractual minutiae. He points out that it never accuses the Kowalskis of doing anything that was technically illegal. But immoral? Well, that’s another story.

“If Bob Ross were alive today, would he want his face to be on boxer shorts and breath mints?” Rofé asks. To him, the answer is obvious. But as his film also makes painfully clear, the issue isn’t always how happy a little tree might be, but who gets to call it their own.



(Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayals and Greed premieres Wednesday, Aug. 25, on Netflix.)