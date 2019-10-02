October 02, 2019 Movies » Movie Reviews & Stories

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Laysla De Oliveira in In The Tall Grass

Photo courtesy Netflix

Laysla De Oliveira in In The Tall Grass

Netflix-direct Stephen King adaptation 'In the Tall Grass' gets lost 

By
In the Tall Grass
Streaming Friday, Oct. 4,
on Netflix
netflix.com
2.5 out of 5 stars

Stephen King adaptations are having a cultural moment right now, spurred on by the financial – if not critical – success of IT. But not many of the recent crop of filmed adaptations have really grasped much more than the window dressing of what makes King's work distinctive. The best have probably been the J.J. Abrams-produced time-travel epic 11.22.63 and Mike Flanagan's take on Gerald's Game, while the worst has been the complete mishandling of King's The Dark Tower. In the Tall Grass, a new film based on a novella by King and his son, Joe Hill, lies somewhere between.

The film, and the novella on which it's based, start off with a brother and sister, Cal (Avery Whitted) and Becky (Laysla De Oliveira), driving through the middle of the country on their way to the West Coast. Becky is six months pregnant, and we infer that she's on her way to give the baby up for adoption. When Cal and Becky pull over to deal with a bout of morning sickness, they both hear a young boy calling for help in a nearby field full of tall grass. You see where this is going already if you read the title of the movie. The siblings wander into the grass to look for the boy, only to get lost. Eventually, they come across the boy, Tobin (Will Buie Jr.) and his parents, Natalie (Rachel Wilson) and Ross (Patrick Wilson). The laws of time and space work differently in the grass, and the two families get themselves stuck in a loop until the arrival of Becky's estranged boyfriend, Travis (Harrison Gilbertson).

Director Vincenzo Natali has worked with this type of puzzle box film before, writing and directing the 1997 cult horror-sci-fi film Cube. Here, as in Cube, Natali works within the constraints of a minimal, claustrophobic setting. The encroaching grass not only gets the audience feeling as lost as the characters, but it makes for an effective disguise for a smaller budget. Unfortunately, Natali's script is nowhere near as effective. The plot gives us just enough information to get interested – what is this giant, psychic rock in the middle of the field, and why is Tobin's dad, Ross, so insistent on everyone touching it? Is this a metaphor for something? – and then never delivers on it except to say "Big rock bad. No touchy."

Patrick Wilson – by far the most experienced actor in the cast – gets plenty of opportunities to be absolutely terrifying as the rock-possessed Ross, echoing previous King bad dads like The Shining's Jack Torrance. The rest of the cast, though, is about as green as the grass in the field, inhabiting archetypes rather than believable characters.

In the end, In the Tall Grass feels like what it basically is – a side project. The novella on which it's based exists mainly as an excuse for a father and son to work on something together. Meanwhile, Natali is currently working on a TV series based on Joe Hill's Locke & Key comic book, starring Laysla De Oliveira as a main villain. In the Tall Grass feels like the two of them working on developing a relationship with Hill's work. If it works, great, but this preview of that collaboration feels somewhat inessential.

This story appeared in the Oct. 2, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Movie Reviews & Stories »

Latest in Movie Reviews & Stories

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Telluride and other festivals shape Orlando's autumn film schedule Read More

  2. The 1989 Film Festival, Classics at the Ritz, a Movie Under the Stars, and more cinema events in Orlando this week Read More

  3. Orlando's Global Peace Film Fest connects local stories to deeper narratives Read More

  4. Anna Kendrick plays an FBI agent in 'The Day Shall Come,' Renee Zellweger plays Judy Garland, and more on screens in Orlando Read More

  5. Official Secrets is a timely retelling of whistleblowing in a post-9/11 world Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation