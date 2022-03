Nathan Fillion and Brendan Fraser added to MegaCon lineup in Orlando 

click to enlarge Photo via Brendan Fraser/Instagram

Two beloved fan favorites are heading to Orlando's MeganCon this May.Brendan Fraser and Nathan Fillion are among the many celebrity guests attending this year's MegaCon.Fraser played Rick O'Connell fromtrilogy, George inAdam inProfessor Trevor Anderson inFillion played Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on the seriesThe cult favorite was set 500 years in the future, aboard the eponymous starship after a universal civil war.This year will feature far more than Fraser. There will be a rare reunion of the hobbits at the center of: Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, and Sean Astin all plan to attend.Disney fans will get the chance to meet Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito fromseries. Fans of older House of Mouse fare will be able to meet Paige O'Hara the voice behind Belle fromAs always, MegaCon will have cosplay contests, Q&As, fan meet-ups, a massive Super Smash Bros tournament, and more.Tickets begin at $22. For more information and to purchase tickets visit MegaCon Orlando's website