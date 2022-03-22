Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 22, 2022

Nathan Fillion and Brendan Fraser added to MegaCon lineup in Orlando 

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BRENDAN FRASER/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Brendan Fraser/Instagram

Two beloved fan favorites are heading to Orlando's MeganCon this May.

Brendan Fraser and Nathan Fillion are among the many celebrity guests attending this year's MegaCon.



Fraser played Rick O'Connell from The Mummy trilogy, George in George of the Jungle, Adam in Blast from the Past, and Professor Trevor Anderson in Journey to the Center of the Earth.

Fillion played Captain Malcolm "Mal" Reynolds on the series Firefly.  The cult favorite was set 500 years in the future, aboard the eponymous starship after a universal civil war.

This year will feature far more than Fraser. There will be a rare reunion of the hobbits at the center of Lord of the Rings: Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, and Sean Astin all plan to attend.

Disney fans will get the chance to meet Katee Sackhoff and Giancarlo Esposito from The Mandalorian series. Fans of older House of Mouse fare will be able to meet Paige O'Hara the voice behind Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

As always, MegaCon will have cosplay contests, Q&As, fan meet-ups, a massive Super Smash Bros tournament, and more.

Tickets begin at $22. For more information and to purchase tickets visit MegaCon Orlando's website.

