February 12, 2020 Food & Drink » Tip Jar

click to enlarge phoresh-fb-3-1000-bowl.jpg

Photo via Phoresh/Facebook

MX Tacos chef starts a German pop-up, Phoresh brings Vietnamese food to Chickasaw Trail, plus more in local food news 

OPENINGS: MX Taco's Ryan Manning is starting a German pop-up tapas restaurant called Stammtisch in March. The restaurant will pop up at various locations around town from Whippoorwill Beer House to Barley & Vine to Redlight Redlight. Manning will also offer the dishes with Uber Eats before opening a brick-and-mortar location in a year or two ... La Hacienda, the market and taqueria on the corner of Aloma Avenue and State Road 436, has expanded into the space next door and now offers a full-service restaurant with a liquor bar ... Phoresh, a family-owned Vietnamese restaurant specializing in pho, bun, pad thai and fried rice, has opened in the old Pizzeria Roberti space on South Chickasaw Trail ... The Amura Sushi on Sand Lake Road is under new ownership and is now Akasaka Sushi ... Git-N-Messy BBQ is back up and running inside the Citgo gas station at the corner of Aloma Avenue and Hall Road ... Speaking of Cajun, Altamonte Springs is getting two Cajun crab joints – Crafty Crab opened last weekend at 300 S. State Road 434 and Dancing Crab Restaurant & Bar will open next month at 884 W. State Road 436. ... 4 Rivers has opened its largest smokehouse to date inside the One Daytona venue across from the Daytona International Speedway. The smokehouse can seat up to 280 guests.

CLOSINGS: Earth Fare announced it will shutter all its stores, which includes the Orlando-area stores in SoDo and Lake Nona ... Phenomenom Nitrogen Ice Cream & Bake Shop has closed at the Center of Winter Park Plaza at 501 Orlando Ave.

EVENTS: The trio behind Kadence will offer a five-course tasting menu in a tribute to Kappo, their original sushi concept inside the East End Market. The tasting is offered for $55 through April with seatings at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. ... The Taste of Baldwin Park goes from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in downtown Baldwin Park. More than 35 food and drink vendors will be on hand. Tickets are $60; the $100 VIP ticket gets you in an hour earlier ... There are still tickets left for next weekend's Field to Feast, the outdoor culinary extravaganza organized by Edible Orlando. The event goes from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Long & Scott Farms in Zellwood and features Disney's finest chefs. Cost is $175.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to dining@orlandoweekly.com


This story appears in the Feb. 12, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

