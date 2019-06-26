MX Taco teams up with Tin & Taco for a new location, Topolino’s Terrace anchors Disney’s Riviera Resort, plus more in our weekly food news roundup 

OPENINGS

Ryan Manning of MX Taco and Rob Bair of Tin & Taco will join forces in opening another MX Taco in the Le Crave Express spot next to Domu Chibi Ramen in Waterford Lakes. Unlike the original taqueria in the Milk District, MX Taco Waterford Lakes will be larger and seat 32 people inside and 12 on the patio ... Due Amici, the restaurant we told you was moving into the old Kingfish Bistro space in College Park, will open July 4. The Ybor City import will serve house-made pastas and sauces, along with New York-style pies ... King Cajun Crawfish has opened a fourth location in the old Southern Spice Indian Cuisine space in Dr. Phillips ... Thai Express has opened in the Gardens of Millenia plaza near the Millenia Mall ... Topolino's Terrace will be the signature restaurant inside Disney's Riviera Resort when it opens on Dec. 16. The cuisine is expected to highlight French and Italian flavors, with wines being sourced from the Mediterranean coast. Reservations are open ... Orlando's largest churrascaria – the 10,000-square-foot Cafe Mineiro Brazilian Steakhouse on Crystal Clear Lane – has been replaced by the Sabor Do Sul Brazilian Steakhouse.

CLOSINGS

Phan's Asian Cuisine on South Orange Blossom Trail has closed. Little Asian Cuisine, serving pho and sushi, has opened in its place.

EVENTS

The Ravenous Pig Brewing Co. will release their watermelon ale, dubbed "Lardermelon," on Canada Day (that's July 1 to all you Yanks) ... The Ravenous Pig hosts a Fourth of July Roast from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day featuring a special menu of such mains as smoked spare ribs, pastrami brisket, smoked salmon BLT and lobster Cobb salad. Or order a fully loaded BBQ basket by July 1 and pick up on the 4th ... East End Market stages a Chicken & Waffles Brunch July 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The ticket price includes a three-course meal, all-you-can-drink mimosas and gratuity. Cost is $55 for individuals, $300 for a table of six or $400 for a table of eight.

