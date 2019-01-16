MX Taco is giving free tacos to government employees during the shutdown, Pizza Bruno has a liquor license, and more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS: Sette, the rustic Italian eatery by Va Propst and Trina Gregory-Propst of Se7en Bites, will open in the old Stir/Nova/Elliot's/Brian's space in Ivanhoe Village in March ... Bolay, the gluten-free, build-a-bowl joint featured in this week's review, will open in the Sprouts plaza on Aloma Avenue in the coming weeks ... Speaking of, Sprouts will open its second area location on the corner of Mitchell Hammock Road and Alafaya Trail in Oviedo this summer ... Le House Vietnamese Restaurant has opened on West Church Street in Parramore ... Jaleo, the 22,000-square-foot restaurant by José Andrés (whose architecture resembles a giant artichoke) opens this winter in Disney Springs.

NEWS: Little Blue Donut Co. in Winter Park have cut their hours to Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. ... MX Taco is giving a free taco to government employees (with ID) during the shutdown ... Pizza Bruno has acquired a liquor license and is serving cocktails – Negronis to start, but more boozy drinks will be added as they build out the bar area ... The Glass Knife is now serving its exclusive, single-origin, fair-trade coffee – Colombia Carlos Diaz Lactic. The Glass Knife's Steve Brown and Lance Koenig traveled to Colombia to select the coffee, which is roasted by Onyx Coffee Lab in Arkansas (and it's fantastic) ... Andrew Zimmern's "apology tour" episode of The Zimmern List airs at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, on the Travel Channel. Got a watch party planned?

EVENTS: Rick Bayless makes an appearance at Frontera Cocina at Disney Springs Tuesday, Jan. 22. He'll meet with guests and roll out new menu items inspired by Mexico City ... Coffee With Christmas Dreams, a fundraising event for children battling life-threatening illnesses, goes from 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at the Winter Park Farmer's Market. The $20 admission includes coffee samples from numerous local coffee houses, cookies, a hot chocolate bar from Wondermade, live music and Christmasy fun ... On Sunday, Jan. 27, at 6:30 p.m., Kevin Fonzo (formerly of K Restaurant) takes over the kitchen at the Ravenous Pig for a multicourse dinner featuring wines from Santa Barbara's Foxen Winery. Cost is $125.

