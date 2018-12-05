Mr. Margarita is now open, Kumo Asian Kitchen has sushi burritos, and more in Orlando foodie news 

OPENINGS

Roberto Treviño, the Iron Chef contestant whose Latin-Asian fusion restaurant El Buda recently shuttered on Church Street downtown, has joined the team at Don Julio Mexican Kitchen on South Chickasaw Trail and will open a ceviche bar in the adjoining space next door ... In related news, a 6,000-square-foot Don Julio Mexican Kitchen is under construction near the Eagle Creek Retail Center in Lake Nona ... Jam-Eng, a restaurant specializing in Jamaican and English fare (think jerk chicken and callaloo; cottage pie and roast lamb), will open on the corner of North Orange Avenue and East Washington Street downtown ... Tactical Brewing Co. is now brewing in Baldwin Park ... Mr. Margarita Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar has opened in Winter Springs ... Kumo Asian Kitchen is serving sushi burritos in Altamonte Springs ... Little Greek Fresh Grill continues its rapid expansion and will open in the Sproutsplaza in Winter Park next year ... Sprouts competitor Lucky's Market will open two more stores in Orlando next year –on Orange Avenue at Pineloch and the other near SeaWorld at 12005 Regency Village Drive.

CLOSINGS

Brownierie Cafe in Winter Park has closed ... The Noble Smokesman, which we reviewed in September, has also closed. The owner is looking to relocate the barbecue joint.

EVENTS

Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi will stage Tokyo Soul, a two-night event, Dec. 6 and 7 fusing Japanese street food with "Southern soul." Cost is $50 ... The annual Kamayan Feast, a utensil-free, Filipino-style gastronomic celebration, goes Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at Kadence. Cost is $75 ... Capa Steakhouse hosts a Moët-Hennessy Champagne Dinner Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The five-course dinner with pairings goes for $295 ... Reel Fish Coastal Kitchen will hold its Feast of the Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $69.

NEWS

Jose Andres, whose restaurant Jaleo will open in Disney Springs next year, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize ... Josh Oakley, former chef/owner of the Smiling Bison, is now cooking at the Sullivan Public House in Sanford. Oakley says he's serving "pub food done right." Oakley will also open his own restaurant soon. It'll be a drastic departure from Smiling Bison, he says. We'll keep you posted as details are revealed.

