Movies screening in Orlando this week, including 'The Gentlemen,' '63 Up' and more 

Opening this week:

63 Up They started making the septennial installments of the Up documentary series the year I was born, which means I've never known a world where I couldn't periodically check in on the progress of a bunch of Brits to compare their life journeys to mine. (One day soon, this will be the only option available to Meghan Markle as well.) The latest chapter, which looks in on the crew at age 63, was shown on TV in the U.K. last June. But I think it hardly qualifies as a spoiler for me to report that they all still have terrible teeth. (NR; tentatively scheduled to open Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

The Gentlemen And speaking of English people you catch up with every now and then to make sure they haven't hurt themselves, Guy Ritchie has another film. The Gentlemen stars Matthew McConaughey as an American expatriate who's risen to the top of British gangland by selling weed. The movie is being billed as a return to the smart-talking gangster ethos of Ritchie's earlier pictures, like Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch. See, for quite a while there, he was preoccupied with iconic figures that are beloved by millions yet never actually existed. Like Sherlock Holmes. And Aladdin. And Madonna. (R)

The Last Full Measure This star-studded war flick casts Sebastian Stan as a Pentagon pencil pusher who tries to find out why the Medal of Honor was never awarded to a long-dead war hero. After some deep digging, Stan's character learns the answer: The poor slob was captured by the enemy, given a metal arm and turned into a ruthless, brainwashed killing machine. OK, not really, but tell me you wouldn't pay to see that again. (R)

The Turning Yet another adaptation of The Turn of the Screw, but with the title purged of anything that someone with the mentality of a 12-year-old could possibly snicker at. Boy, they never let me have any fun. This time, the nanny is played by Mackenzie Davis and her sinister charges by Finn Wolfhard and Brooklynn Prince. After The Florida Project, Winter Springs native Prince is probably happy to be playing a character who has an actual home, let alone a sprawling estate from which to terrorize one's hapless caregiver. Who says this generation isn't upwardly mobile? (PG-13)

Also playing:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Extended Cut And now, the best joke you will hear in 2020: When Quentin Tarantino says the director's cut of his movie has more "footage," he means it literally. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX, Regal Waterford Lakes & IMAX, and Regal Oviedo Mall)

The Song of Names After a separation of three decades, Londoner Tim Roth starts to figure out what happened to his vanished adoptive brother (Clive Owen), a violin prodigy. Director François Girard made his bones in 1998 with The Red Violin. Wow, and you thought Charlie Daniels had fiddles on the brain, right? (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

