Movies playing this week: The Last Black Man in San Francisco and more 

Sometimes coming in second on a TV talent competition can be the best thing for your professional life. I mean, Clay Aiken lost to Ruben Studdard, and look what he's made of himself today: a failed Congressional candidate. Jessie Buckley is doing pretty well for herself too, having turned also-ran status on Britain'sinto a thriving stage and screen career. She's currently raking in the accolades for her lead performance in, in which the Irish performer plays a Scottish woman who's determined to make it as a country singer in Nashville. And there are more obstacles to that dream than a simple distance of 4,000 miles, since Buckley's character is a single mother of two. Oh, and she's also fresh out of prison. You might remember Buckley from her previous role in 2017's, which cast her as a young woman determined not to believe her new beau was the serial killer that had been terrorizing their town. So no, nobody's about to name her the spokesmodel for a Make Good Choices campaign. But at least she gets to sing this time. As long as she doesn't try to run for Parliament, she should be good. (R;

Also playing: The Last Black Man in San Francisco Filmmaker Joe Talbot and his leading man/co-writer Jimmie Fails drew on their own lives in crafting this story of a man who tries to recapture his past by squatting in a house that used to belong to his family. Awards for directing and "creative collaboration" at this year's Sundance Film Festival were among the plaudits the picture has received for its depiction of our changing urban landscapes. But the movie is also something of a wonder when it comes to casting – because let's face it, when was the last time you saw a flick that featured Thora Birch and Jello Biafra? In my book, those should be the ingredients for a summer blockbuster right there. (R; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

The Other Side of Heaven 2: Fire of Faith When I reviewed the Mormon missionary drama The Other Side of Heaven back in 2001, I ran afoul of some readers for making one little joke about polygamy. Since then, I've been married to an LDS member and The Book of Mormon has taken in more than $5 million. So who really suffered, huh? Fire of Faith resumes the story of real-life proselyte John H. Groberg, played once again by Christopher Gorham. Noticeably AWOL is Anne Hathaway, who played Groberg's wife before she was a big cheese but would now apparently rather pal around with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Chicks, man. That's why you've always gotta marry more than one. (And awaaaaay we go!) (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park)