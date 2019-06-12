June 12, 2019 Screens » Opening in Orlando

click to enlarge Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver in The Dead Don’t Die

PHOTO courtesy of Animal Kingdom Productions

Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver in The Dead Don’t Die

Movies playing this week: The Dead Don't Die, Late Night, Shaft and more 

By

Opening this week: American Woman Filmmaker Jake Scott has only managed to parlay being Ridley Scott's kid into three directorial jobs in 20 years – which tells you everything you need to know about patriarchy as far as I'm concerned. The narrative behind American Woman is instead that it's a career high for star Sienna Miller, who charts over 10 years in the life of a woman whose daughter has gone missing. As the sister who lives across the street, Christina Hendricks might in turn top the triumph that was Bad Santa 2. Hang on, 'cause I'm pretty sure I can find a dude to blame for that too. (R; opens Friday at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

The Dead Don't Die Word from Cannes was that Jim Jarmusch's zombie movie is nothing more than a Jim Jarmusch zombie movie, with its cast of hipster icons keeping themselves semi-alive in ways that are only slightly more active than what they got up to in Coffee and Cigarettes. But come on – like you haven't spent your life waiting to see Iggy Pop walk into a diner and eviscerate everyone he sees? I mean, he sure has. (R)

Late Night Mindy Kaling wrote, co-produced and co-stars in this comedy about a talk-show host (Emma Thompson) who hires her first female staff writer. In interviews, Kaling has had some interesting things to say about intersectionality and how the two characters help each other grow. So of course she's getting asked if she was influenced by The Devil Wears Prada, because our entertainment journalists can't envision two women sharing a workspace without tearing each other's heads off. Seriously, I don't know why chicks don't just take hostages. (R)

Men in Black: International Two signs that normally spell death for a franchise are when they replace the lead actors and when they move the action to Europe. Men in Black: International does both, so you'll have to decide if seeing Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson reunited in a non-Ragnarok context is worth the gamble. But remember, you're betting with lire now. (PG-13)

Shaft It's a family affair! Jessie Usher portrays John "JJ" Shaft Jr., an FBI agent who attempts to solve a murder with the help of his father, John Shaft II (Samuel Jackson) and his granduncle, John Shaft (Richard Roundtree). My only regret is that they didn't title the movie Uncle Shaft Wants You! Think of the theme George Clinton could have composed to that one. (R)

Also playing: Bharat Fifty-two years of Indian history are retold in a story about a man who struggles to keep a childhood promise to his father. That promise: help take Sienna Miller's mind off her kid. (NR; at Universal Cinemark at CityWalk and Touchstar Cinemas Southchase 7)

The Tomorrow Man A doomsday prepper (John Lithgow) falls for a compulsive shopper (Blythe Danner). Visit orlandoweekly.com to find out if our Thaddeus McCollum thinks this one is a keeper. See what I did there? (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

