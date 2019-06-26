June 26, 2019 Screens » Opening in Orlando

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home

Movies playing this week: Spider-Man: Far From Home and more 

By

Opening this week: Annabelle Comes Home Warner Brothers must be pretty confident about the latest installment in their devil-doll series, because they're opening it less than a week after the Child's Play reboot arrived in theaters. (And they're clearly not worried that anybody is going to go see Anna by mistake.) So it'll be a surprise if Comes Home stalls not just the Annabelle franchise but the Conjuring universe from which it was spun off. According to the producers, this episode qualifies as a prequel in a rather novel way, taking place sometime after the opening scenes of the first Conjuring flick but before the climax of that same picture. So in other words, you were actually watching this movie while you were watching that one, and you just didn't know it yet. Wow, I wonder if you liked it. (R; opens Wednesday, June 26)

Echo in the Canyon Frank Zappa once said that the Southern California folk-rock sound was defined by a stupid fucking D chord you played at the top of a guitar neck while wiggling your finger around. That's probably the best description I've ever heard of not just a suspended fourth but an entire musical movement. You'll get a far more glowing portrait of the Laurel Canyon scene of the mid-'60s in this documentary, an encore from the 2019 Florida Film Festival that pays tribute to the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield and every other act that jangled its way into young America's heart. Hey, you might even learn to play "Needles and Pins"! (Pro tip: Give your finger a good stretch before wiggling it around.) (PG-13; tentatively scheduled to open Friday, June 28, at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Spider-Man: Far From Home If I had to pick one visual image to sum up the 1960s, it might well be one of Steve Ditko's drawings of the truly psychedelic Spidey villain Mysterio. So I'm positively elated that the notorious Quentin Beck is arriving on screen with his Ditko-designed fishbowl helmet intact. In fact, according to Screen Rant, actor Jake Gyllenhaal requested that the character spend more time in costume than the filmmakers had originally planned, because he too loved the outfit so much. (Hey, remember when Gyllenhaal almost took over the role of Spidey himself back when Tobey Maguire was being a big pain in the ass? Sounds like he's really bucking for the title of Protector of the Brand.) Anyway, the movie version of Mysterio might be a bad guy, or he might be a good guy. And the movie could be good, or it could blow. But honestly, there's only one thing that really important to me right now, and I think I've made it clear what that is. Fishbowl! Fishbowl! (PG-13; opens Tuesday, July 2)

Also playing: Pavarotti Previously unseen footage highlights this documentary profile of the legendary opera singer who was one and a half of the Three Tenors. Hey, did I just make a fat joke? About a dead guy? Why yes, I believe I did. (NR; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Opening in Orlando »

Latest in Opening in Orlando

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. 'Toy Story 4' is a worthy sequel Read More

  2. Netflix's Always Be My Maybe flips the script on a lot of rom-com tropes Read More

  3. Movies playing this week: The Dead Don't Die, Late Night, Shaft and more Read More

  4. Movies playing this week: 'Anna,' 'Child’s Play' and more Read More

  5. Movies playing this week: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Ma and more Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation