Movies playing this week: Spider-Man: Far From Home and more 

Opening this week: Annabelle Comes Home Warner Brothers must be pretty confident about the latest installment in their devil-doll series, because they're opening it less than a week after the Child's Play reboot arrived in theaters. (And they're clearly not worried that anybody is going to go see Anna by mistake.) So it'll be a surprise if Comes Home stalls not just the Annabelle franchise but the Conjuring universe from which it was spun off. According to the producers, this episode qualifies as a prequel in a rather novel way, taking place sometime after the opening scenes of the first Conjuring flick but before the climax of that same picture. So in other words, you were actually watching this movie while you were watching that one, and you just didn't know it yet. Wow, I wonder if you liked it. (R; opens Wednesday, June 26)

Echo in the Canyon Frank Zappa once said that the Southern California folk-rock sound was defined by a stupid fucking D chord you played at the top of a guitar neck while wiggling your finger around. That's probably the best description I've ever heard of not just a suspended fourth but an entire musical movement. You'll get a far more glowing portrait of the Laurel Canyon scene of the mid-'60s in this documentary, an encore from the 2019 Florida Film Festival that pays tribute to the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield and every other act that jangled its way into young America's heart. Hey, you might even learn to play "Needles and Pins"! (Pro tip: Give your finger a good stretch before wiggling it around.) (PG-13; tentatively scheduled to open Friday, June 28, at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Spider-Man: Far From Home If I had to pick one visual image to sum up the 1960s, it might well be one of Steve Ditko's drawings of the truly psychedelic Spidey villain Mysterio. So I'm positively elated that the notorious Quentin Beck is arriving on screen with his Ditko-designed fishbowl helmet intact. In fact, according to Screen Rant, actor Jake Gyllenhaal requested that the character spend more time in costume than the filmmakers had originally planned, because he too loved the outfit so much. (Hey, remember when Gyllenhaal almost took over the role of Spidey himself back when Tobey Maguire was being a big pain in the ass? Sounds like he's really bucking for the title of Protector of the Brand.) Anyway, the movie version of Mysterio might be a bad guy, or he might be a good guy. And the movie could be good, or it could blow. But honestly, there's only one thing that really important to me right now, and I think I've made it clear what that is. Fishbowl! Fishbowl! (PG-13; opens Tuesday, July 2)

Also playing: Pavarotti Previously unseen footage highlights this documentary profile of the legendary opera singer who was one and a half of the Three Tenors. Hey, did I just make a fat joke? About a dead guy? Why yes, I believe I did. (NR; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)