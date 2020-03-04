March 04, 2020 Movies » Opening in Orlando

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson and Robbie Robertson in Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Photo courtesy Magnolia Pictures

Rick Danko, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson and Robbie Robertson in Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band

Movies playing this week in Orlando: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band, Onward and more 

By

Opening this week: Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band My favorite-ever posting to The Onion followed the death of Gene Siskel, and consisted of merely two words: "Ebert triumphant." Yes, the survivors get to write the history books – and sometimes make the documentaries, as in the case of this career memoir by Robbie Robertson, now nearly the only surviving member of the Band. But if Robertson's depiction of the group's highs and lows strikes you as self-serving, just imagine how insufferable that Eagles doc would have been if Glenn Frey had been the last desperado standing. (R; opens Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Onward Pixar seems to have developed a thing these days for stories about dead relatives. Coco showed us how Mexicans grieve, and now the studio introduces us to a pair of elfin brothers who try to bring their dad back from the dead, but only succeed in resurrecting his legs. Reminds me of that old Gilbert Gottfried routine in which he said he was dating Molly Ringwald, but just her head. Come to think of it, when are we going to get a movie based on that? (PG)

Spenser Confidential Remember the old Robert Urich TV show Spenser: For Hire? Well, it was based on a series of detective novels that's been going on for decades. Now the franchise reaches the screen, with Mark Wahlberg in the title role. The movie is loosely based on the 2013 Spenser entry Wonderland – "loosely" meaning that the book supplied the main characters' names, but not any of their actual attributes, or any plot details whatsoever. As Ahlamalik Williams said to Madonna, "Wow, that is loose." (R)

The Way Back Ben Affleck portrays a former high-school basketballer who has crawled into a bottle, but has to find it within himself to crawl back out when he's offered a job coaching his old school's team. If you've been reading your gossip sites, you know Affleck was so committed to playing the part correctly that he became an alcoholic himself! Damn, son: Even Christian Bale would have settled for a mild whippet habit or something. (R)

Greed Filmmaker Michael Winterbottom reteams with star Steve Coogan for this satirical portrait of a British fashion mogul who's headed for his 60th birthday having amassed nearly as many bankruptcies as years. The New York Post seemed offended by the film on a philosophical level, decrying its critique of capitalism as "mean," "fake" and "self-righteous." Then somebody served Rupert Murdoch a dirty martini made from orphans' tears, and all was again calm. (R)

Also playing: Impractical Jokers: The Movie TruTV's quartet of wildly popular mischief-makers have made the leap to the multiplex. Another series of ridiculous put-up jobs is framed by a scripted narrative in which the boys compete for invitations to a party at Paula Abdul's place. The loser's fate: having to go to Abdul's place twice. (PG-13; playing at Universal Cinemark at CityWalk, Cobb Plaza Cinema Café 12 and Epic Theatres at Lee Vista)

This story appears in the March 4, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.


Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.


Jump to comments

Tags: , ,

More Opening in Orlando »

Speaking of Movies, films

Latest in Opening in Orlando

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Movies in Orlando theaters this week: Emma, Seberg, The Invisible Man and more Read More

  2. 'Mean Girls' with cats, 'Oldboy' with brunch, 'Baby Driver' à la carte, and more film events happening in Orlando Read More

  3. Movies playing in Orlando this week: 'The Call of the Wild,' 'VHYes' and more Read More

  4. The 20-year journey of two missionaries, a live anime concert film, a movie shot entirely on VHS, and more film events in Orlando Read More

  5. 2020 Love Your Shorts film festival brings a slew of international movies to Sanford Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation