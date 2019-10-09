October 09, 2019 Movies » Opening in Orlando

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge geminiman.jpeg

Gemini Man image via Paramount Pictures

Movies playing this week in Orlando, including 'The Addams Family,' 'Gemini Man' and more 

By

Opening this week: The Addams Family Ever since the classic John Astin TV series, every new adaptation of The Addams Family that's been announced for stage or screen has carried a sniffing declaration that it'll be more "faithful" to the source cartoons. And then what do we get? Nathan Lane. Yet I'm still holding out hope for this latest animated take, for reasons I'll admit are largely personal. For one thing, the trailers establish that the action takes place in New Jersey – and I myself happen to have grown up just a couple communities over from Westfield, the Garden State town where Charles Addams was born. It's also where he saw the two houses that influenced the design of his Addams Family abode. And if that seems like a silly cause célèbre, you don't know the half of it: I once went off on a Quebec City tour guide when he tried to claim one of their lousy little houses had somehow been Addams' inspiration. Nice try, Marcel! Maybe you people should stick to things you can really take credit for. Like hockey. And blackface. (PG)

Gemini Man Until recently, I was under the mistaken impression this Ang Lee-directed sci-fi picture was just another example of Will Smith perverting a classic genre property (cf., I, Robot, I Am Legend). Then I remembered the original Gemini Man was not a beloved sci-fi film or novel at all, but rather a TV series about invisibility that aired on NBC in 1976 and was yanked after only five episodes. Hardly hallowed ground to worry about anyone treading upon. And anyway, this film has nothing in common with the show beyond the title: It's an "original" concept about a government assassin who's being stalked by his much younger clone. The advance hype centers on the allegedly state-of-the-art SFX director Lee has used to bring the Smith of today into the same frame with one who harkens back to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Which, come to think of it, aired on ... NBC. Yeah, I'm still taking partial credit on this one. (See what our Cameron Meier thought of the flick on orlandoweekly.com.) (PG-13)

Jexi Remember Her? It was one of the movies Joaquin Phoenix made before he became the Joker and started emotionally abusing New York Times reporters. (Don't ask.) Anyway, Her was about a guy who falls in love with his Siri-type virtual assistant. Now, with Jexi, Hollywood shows it's obsessed with balance: The VA here is apparently more on the Alexa side (I mean, just check out that title), and this time, she's a jealous obsessive who tries to stand between her owner and a normal life. Hey, we can't have too much namby-pamby non-misogynist romance in our flicks, can we? In the lead role is Adam DeVine, who may or may not become the Joaquin Phoenix of tomorrow. I know, I know: tall order. Maybe he can warm up by being shitty to the calendar editor from the Cleveland Plain Dealer or something. (R)

This story appeared in the Oct. 9, 2019, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Jump to comments

Tags: , ,

More Opening in Orlando »

Speaking of Opening, New Movies

Latest in Opening in Orlando

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Netflix-direct Stephen King adaptation 'In the Tall Grass' gets lost in the weeds Read More

  2. Telluride and other festivals shape Orlando's autumn film schedule Read More

  3. Joker is seriously good Read More

  4. 'The Others,' Midnight Movies, 'The Silence of the Lambs,' FilmSlam and more spooky film events in Orlando Read More

  5. 'Joker,' 'Miles Davis,' 'War,' 'Wrinkles the Clown' and more films opening in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation