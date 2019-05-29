Movies playing this week: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Ma and more 

Opening this week:

All Is True Whenever Kenneth Branagh directs and acts in a movie based on Shakespeare, there's a strong chance you're going to have a good time. But the thing that excites me most about All Is True may be the involvement of Ben Elton, because it's a red-letter day when a film is written by Kendal Mintcake from the "Bambi" episode of The Young Ones. All Is True depicts the latter days of the Bard, who's shown as retired to Stratford after the Globe has burned down. Judi Dench plays Anne Hathaway, which is an idea I would also love unreservedly if not for my creeping fear that someone will now have Anne Hathaway play Judi Dench. (PG-13; tentatively scheduled to open Friday at Enzian Theater, Maitland)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters The second entry in Legendary Pictures' Godzilla series hauls out some more Toho Studios biggies, namely Rodan, Mothra and King Ghidorah. Not only that, but we'll be meeting a newly-created batch of monsters called Baphomet, Typhoon, Abaddon, Bunyip and Methuselah. (Sounds like a slip-and-fall law firm that could really give Dan Newlin a run for his money.) Here's hoping the movie wisely focuses on mass mayhem and bypasses all the stuff you don't care about, like plot and characterization. (PG-13)

Ma The latest Blumhouse offering casts Octavia Spencer as a middle-aged single woman who sets up her home as a safe space for the neighborhood kids to drink and have fun – but soon proves she may want more from that arrangement than the reassurance that she's saving them from their own personal Chappaquiddick. Spencer told Variety how liberating she finds it to be in a horror movie in which a black character not only doesn't die within the first 15 minutes but gets to kill everybody. And if you don't think I'm celebrating every word of that, you obviously don't know how I feel about horror movies. And white people. (R)

Rocketman Director Dexter Fletcher is the guy who got brought in to finish Bohemian Rhapsody after Bryan Singer got the boot, so now we get to find out what kind of work he can do when he doesn't have to wait around for a pedophiliac predator to shoot himself in the dick. Fletcher's Elton John biopic, Rocketman, shares another common thread with Rhapsody in the form of music manager John Reid (Richard Madden), who "handled" Elton, according to multiple definitions of the term. Will the portrayal of Reid in this film be as unflattering as the one in Rhapsody? If not, kudos to screenwriter Lee Hall for finding a way to make a manager look good on any level whatsoever. I mean, have you met those people? (R)

Also playing:

Photograph A Mumbai street photographer conscripts a young woman to pose as his fiancée in order to satisfy the wishes of his grandma. As opposed to just conscripting a young woman to satisfy his grandma, which is the movie you really want to see, and don't you try to deny it. (PG-13; playing at Regal Winter Park Village & RPX)