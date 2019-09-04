Movie Nights at Leu, 'Lawrence of Arabia,' 'Ghostbusters II' and more Orlando film events 

1989 Film Festival: Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade Indiana Jones and his father must race against time to prevent the Nazis from getting their hands on the Holy Grail. Many Nazis get punched. Five-star movie. Monday, 11 am; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.; free; 407-835-7323; ocls.info.

Brittany Runs a Marathon Comedy about a woman who trades the party life for a running obsession. Opens Friday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Cult Classics: Ghostbusters II The much-maligned sequel to one of the most successful comedies of the 1980s finds the Ghostbusters battling an underground river of slime controlled by the spirit of Vigo the Carpathian. Tuesday, 9:30 pm; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

The Farewell A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding so they can gather before she dies. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Lawrence of Arabia Special screening of David Lean's 1962 epic about a World War I British officer who unites rival Arab tribes to fight against a common enemy. Wednesday, 1 & 6 pm; multiple locations; $12.50; fathomevents.com.

Movie Nights at Leu: Indiana Jones & the Temple of Doom Experience movies outdoors in Orlando's most beautiful garden. Friday, 6 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave.; $6; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org.

Tigers Are Not Afraid Ghost story set in the middle of a cartel war in Mexico. Through Thursday; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $12; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

Uncomfortable Brunch: Funny Games Michael Haneke's original German-language version of his harrowing satire of media's obsession with violence. Sunday, noon; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $9; 407-629-0054; enzian.org.

