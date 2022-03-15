Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 15, 2022

Motorcyclist nearly slides into opening of Daytona Beach's Main Street drawbridge [VIDEO] 

By


A Georgia motorcyclist very nearly fell off Daytona Beach's Main Street drawbridge on Saturday.



In video shared by the Daytona Beach Police Department, the biker can be seen bailing off of his motorcycle as it approaches the gap in the rising drawbridge. The bike and trailer continue on without the rider, with the bike coming to a stop dangling over the gap in the bridge.

The motorcyclist crashed through a traffic control arm to get to that part of the bridge while it was rising. Main Street Bridge has been a frequent site of folks ignoring all the signs that they should stop. SUVs and motorcycles alike have jumped the bridge opening rather than wait for ships to pass.




