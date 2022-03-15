Motorcyclist nearly slides into opening of Daytona Beach's Main Street drawbridge [VIDEO] 

More video of motorcyclist who crashed thru safety arm of Main Street draw Bridge @CityDaytona Saturday am as bridge was going up. He fell off but motorcycle towing trailer kept going. Bike dangled off bridge while trailer stayed on. Motorcyclist, from #Georgia , cited. pic.twitter.com/N1TcOkHcCy

THREAD (1 OF 2): The Main Street Bridge is now closed due to an accident that has caused damage to the bridge. One of the traffic arms has to be replaced and a bridge inspection must be completed before it can reopen. pic.twitter.com/J6FualMb8K

