Florida during coronavirus

As spring break season approached, our governor put his mask over his eyes instead of his nose and mouth, refusing to look at the reality of the pandemic until it was much too late. This state – a state with the second highest share of senior citizens in the country and 10 million international visitors per year – surged with illness and unemployment, and our government did sweet F.A. to help. The eyes of the world turned upon Florida, and those eyes are now clenched shut in disgust. We can all take a little "Florida Man" ribbing in stride, but when the world literally shuts its doors to us, it's time to think very hard about the representatives we are electing to serve the public.