More hot chicken joins an already crowded field, Soseki soft-opens, and the Don Rickles of gastronomy 

OPENINGS: Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has opened on South Orange Avenue near Orlando Regional Medical Center ... Yellow Spoon Kitchen, a halal Indonesian concept, is operating out of the ghost kitchen at East End Market ... Los Angeles-based chain Dave's Hot Chicken is scouting locations in Orlando ... High-end omakase concept Soseki has soft-opened on Fairbanks Avenue ... Thrive Cocktail Lounge & Eatery has opened in the old Avenue Gastrobar space downtown ... Formerly Airstream-based mobile coffee pop-up Cups and Pups announced they'll take over the spot in College Park being vacated by Jen Hackney of Gratitude Coffee. The dog-friendly java joint will open May 1.

If irrelevant celebrity chefs with huge PR machines get you going, then you'll likely be one of the first in line to eat at Gordon Ramsay's rumored Orlando restaurant. We told you in September 2019 that the Don Rickles of gastronomy (who's been accused of cultural appropriation) was scouting locations and it seems he found one at Icon Park to open his Fish & Chips concept. It's supposed to open this year ... Another one in the delayed-reaction file: We told you in February 2020 that marijuana-themed Cheba Hut Toasted Subs was coming; now it's opening March 29 at 12100 E. Colonial Drive. It's almost like 2020 didn't exist or something ...

CLOSINGS: Your Natural Bites, the healthy bakery that took over the space vacated by Blue Bird Bake Shop, has closed in Audubon Park ... Taco Bus, the Tampa-based taqueria, has closed its UCF-area location.

NEWS+EVENTS: Lunch service has commenced at Reyes Mezcaleria ... Bao's Castle celebrates its one-year anniversary April 1 with BOGO bao and live music from 6-9 p.m. ... Six months after joining Lombardi's Seafood, former Seito Sushi Baldwin Park chef Austin Boyd and Yoshi "Sushiman" Pintar have both left the popular market/eatery. Boyd is now chef de cuisine at Seito Sushi Sand Lake and Pintar will be a chef at the soon-to-open Japanese restaurant Illume inside the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek ... Nick Sierputowski, former chef de cuisine at the Ravenous Pig, has left the Outpost Kitchen less than two months after it opened at the Maitland City Centre.

