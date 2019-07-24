Mon Petit Cheri Café, home of Orlando’s “signature dish,” the honey nougat glacé, has closed – and more Orlando food news 

OPENINGS

Sixty Vines, a Napa-inspired restaurant featuring 60 wines on tap, will open in the space recently vacated by Kona Grill next spring ... Korean BBQ joint Seoulicious will open next month in the Highland Lakes Center at 7379 W. Colonial Drive ... Tolédo, a rooftop restaurant at the new Gran Destino Tower in Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, has opened. The Spanish restaurant's aesthetic blends surrealism, Catalan modernism and flourishes of 1930s avant-garde ... Ceviche Bar inside Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar on Chickasaw Trail has opened with former Iron Chef contestant Roberto Treviño (El Buda) at the helm. Don Julio also opened an outpost at Waterford Lakes two weeks ago and will soon open locations in Lake Nona and Orlando International Airport ... Black Bean Deli will open next month in the old Winnie's Oriental Garden space ... After a ceiling collapse a few months ago, Blue Bird Bake Shop will reopen in August in Audubon Park ... Also opening next month is Mount Dora Marketplace, a food hall-ish venue featuring scores of vendors including P Is for Pie, Nosh (a NY-style deli), Cassie's Cupcakes, Ceviche Mix, the Gourmet Chocolatier and a beer bar called the Filling Station featuring 28 craft brews on tap ... Look for NYC-based barbecue chain Brother Jimmy's BBQ to open in Pointe Orlando by year's end.

CLOSING

Mon Petit Cheri Cafe, home of the infamous honey nougat glacé (aka Orlando's Signature Dish) has closed.

NEWS

A Pokémon pop-up bar called PokéBar will come to Orlando Oct. 26 and 27, allowing participants to catch the cute little buggers while filling up on Pokémon-themed burgers and drink. No poke will be served and a location has yet to be announced ... In the wake of last year's sexual harassment allegations, Foxtail Coffee named John Hufferd as new COO ... More than 120 restaurants will participate in Orlando Magical Dining Month, which runs from Aug. 23 to Sept. 30. Visit orlandomagicaldining.com for more.

EVENTS

Mockingbird, a local pop-up focusing on innovation, modern techniques and progressive Florida cuisine, will stage a seven-course dinner July 27 at the Emeril Lagasse Kitchen House in College Park. Cost is $90 with seatings at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

