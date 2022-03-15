Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Walking Tour resumes at Rollins to celebrate his birthday 

click to enlarge
- Photo via PBS/Facebook
- The Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Walking Tour will resume from March 21-25 to celebrate the children's TV host's birthday.
Celebrate Mister Rogers’ birthday by taking a walk in his sneakers through his alma mater.
Rollins College is resuming its on-campus Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Walking Tour
from March 21-25 to celebrate the children’s TV host’s birthday. Born on March 20, 1928, Fred McFeely Rogers would be 94 years old. He died in 2003 from stomach cancer.
The tour was updated to include the new “A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor” statue, which was unveiled
in October 2021. The 7-foot-tall statue in the Chapel Garden Courtyard has Rogers, ‘51 alumnus, holding Daniel Tiger.
The self-guided tour's other four stops include: Olin Library, with a pair of Rogers' sneakers and a personal collection of books and photos; the walk of fame, featuring a stone in honor of Rogers; the "Life is for Service" plaque; and the Tiedtke Concert Hall where a portrait of Rogers was painted, hanging in the Fred Rogers Lobby.
Visitors can pick up maps for the self-guided tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Olin Library.
–
