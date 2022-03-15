Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

March 15, 2022 Arts + Culture » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Walking Tour resumes at Rollins to celebrate his birthday 

By
click to enlarge The Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Walking Tour will resume from March 21-25 to celebrate the children's TV host's birthday. - PHOTO VIA PBS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via PBS/Facebook
  • The Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Walking Tour will resume from March 21-25 to celebrate the children's TV host's birthday.

Celebrate Mister Rogers’ birthday by taking a walk in his sneakers through his alma mater.

Rollins College is resuming its on-campus Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Walking Tour from March 21-25 to celebrate the children’s TV host’s birthday. Born on March 20, 1928, Fred McFeely Rogers would be 94 years old. He died in 2003 from stomach cancer.



The tour was updated to include the new “A Beautiful Day for a Neighbor” statue, which was unveiled in October 2021. The 7-foot-tall statue in the Chapel Garden Courtyard has Rogers, ‘51 alumnus, holding Daniel Tiger.

The self-guided tour's other four stops include: Olin Library, with a pair of Rogers' sneakers and a personal collection of books and photos; the walk of fame, featuring a stone in honor of Rogers; the "Life is for Service" plaque; and the Tiedtke Concert Hall where a portrait of Rogers was painted, hanging in the Fred Rogers Lobby.

Visitors can pick up maps for the self-guided tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m at Olin Library.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at [email protected].

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. Billy Joel plays some unexpected hits during a freezing show at Orlando's Camping World Stadium Read More

  2. Las Vegas mega-attraction AREA15 is officially coming to Orlando. Here's everything we know. Read More

  3. Pi Day is for the people Read More

  4. Tom Brady ends retirement after 40 days Read More

  5. The future of immersive theme parks is in a field in the middle of France Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Bite
Newcomers Guide
Summer Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News

Movies

Arts + Culture

Calendar

Social Media

Food + Drink

Best of Orlando®

Music

Orlando Guides

Sponsored Links

Giveaways + Events

About Us

© 2022 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation