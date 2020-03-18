Miss Jill Scott, Hot Chelle Rae, Eve Maret and more postponed Orlando shows this week 

Miss Jill Scott

You don't even have to ask Who Is Jill Scott?, because her 2000 debut album of the same name was as potent a musical introduction as they come. And she's bringing her tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of her R&B masterpiece to town. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Hard Rock Live, POSTPONED

Joywave

Rochester indie-rockers warm up for their North American Possession tour with a handful of shows in the Sunshine State. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Social, CANCELED

Central Florida Metal Fest

Three days of locally sourced metal excellence including Meka Nysm, Withering Earth and Soulswitch.

6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Haven, $12-$50

escapeVelocity

Violin and piano duo present a heady program exploring the outer limits of and new voices in contemporary classical music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Timucua, CANCELED

Las Nubes

Fast-rising Miami rockers return to Orlando again, this time with Las Nubes, Woolbright, Mere and Sad Halen. This is a score for the Henao.

7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Henao Contemporary Center, $7

Eve Maret

Young synth and electronics maestra returns to Orlando, supported by Bacon Grease and Ootheca.

9 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Nook on Robinson, CANCELED

Hot Chelle Rae

Multi-platinum pop trio are back at it after a few years of relative silence, with new music and their Tangerine tour on a collision course with Orlando.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Abbey, POSTPONED

– This story appears in the March 18, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly.