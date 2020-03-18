March 18, 2020 Music » Picks

Email
Print
Share
click to enlarge jill_scott_2012.jpg

Photo via Sandra Alphonse/Flickr

Miss Jill Scott, Hot Chelle Rae, Eve Maret and more postponed Orlando shows this week 

By

Miss Jill Scott

You don't even have to ask Who Is Jill Scott?, because her 2000 debut album of the same name was as potent a musical introduction as they come. And she's bringing her tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of her R&B masterpiece to town. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Hard Rock Live, POSTPONED

Joywave

Rochester indie-rockers warm up for their North American Possession tour with a handful of shows in the Sunshine State. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Social, CANCELED

Central Florida Metal Fest

Three days of locally sourced metal excellence including Meka Nysm, Withering Earth and Soulswitch.

6 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Haven, $12-$50

escapeVelocity

Violin and piano duo present a heady program exploring the outer limits of and new voices in contemporary classical music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Timucua, CANCELED

Las Nubes

Fast-rising Miami rockers return to Orlando again, this time with Las Nubes, Woolbright, Mere and Sad Halen. This is a score for the Henao.

7 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at Henao Contemporary Center, $7

Eve Maret

Young synth and electronics maestra returns to Orlando, supported by Bacon Grease and Ootheca.

9 p.m. Monday, March 23, at the Nook on Robinson, CANCELED

Hot Chelle Rae

Multi-platinum pop trio are back at it after a few years of relative silence, with new music and their Tangerine tour on a collision course with Orlando.

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at the Abbey, POSTPONED

This story appears in the March 18, 2020, print issue of Orlando Weekly. Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Consider supporting local journalism.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Central Florida. Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Orlando’s true free press free.

Jump to comments

Tags:

More Picks »

Latest in Picks

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Most Popular

  1. Going round with Clan of Xymox's Ronny Moorings Read More

  2. Life of Agony's Mina Caputo lives in the moment Read More

  3. Cinematic Americana masters Lucero make their long-awaited Orlando return Read More

  4. Formaldehydra, Rich Medina, Breathe Carolina and more great Orlando live shows this week Read More

  5. Pangolin, TTN, Lambchop and the Manhattan Chamber Players, plus more great-big shows in Orlando this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2020 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation