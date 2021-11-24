Millenia-area pho spot will have a robot server; get your Carnegie Deli fix in Daytona, plus more local food news 

The long-awaited YH Seafood Clubhouse, specializing in dim sum, modern Cantonese fare and live seafood, is aiming to be open before Christmas. Meanwhile, owner John Zhao will open an Orlando outpost of his Vietnamese concept, Pho 813, in the old Pei Wei space at 4724 Millenia Plaza Way after the Thanksgiving holiday. Like the original Pho 813 in Tampa, the Orlando location will employ a robot server ... New York-based chain Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ has opened at 1737 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo ... Avofuel Avocado Bar, serving stuffed avocados, avocado toast, avocado bowls and all things avocado, has opened in the old Jimmy John's location at 1718 W. Sand Lake Road, near the Florida Mall ...

In Lake Mary, Royal Rasoi Indian Cuisine has opened at 3821 Lake Emma Road ... "North Dakota-grown" Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews has opened a location in Kissimmee near the Margaritaville Resort ... Need your New York deli fix? The Carnegie Deli has partnered with Dominic's Deli in Palm Coast and Daytona Beach to offer classic sandwiches like pastrami and corned beef. They're also offering cheesecake, black-and-white cookies and knishes from the renowned deli ...

Chef Masaharu Morimoto will be in Orlando next month for a trio of events at Morimoto Asia. The first is a yakiniku barbecue featuring a variety of binchotan-grilled wagyu cuts on Dec. 3 from 7-9 p.m. Cost is $165 and includes a highball pairing. On Dec. 4, the Iron Chef will craft an omakase featuring Suntory Whisky's 55-year-old single malt "Yamazaki 55." A bottle of the prized whisky retails for more than $60,000, though the price approached $800,000 at a recent auction. Cost for Morimoto's intimate 14-person "Momokase" is $5,055 per person (all inclusive). On Dec. 6, Morimoto will oversee the annual 12 Beers of Christmas event, highlighting 12 regional craft breweries paired with Asian-inspired dishes. Two sessions will be held, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $95. Visit morimotoasiafla.com for details.

